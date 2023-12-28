Olisa Agbakoba as Pythia, the Oracle of Delphia

Agbakoba

“If you are going to speak truth to power, make sure it’s the truth.”- Margaret Atwood

The Greek Reporter is a website I love to read when I have some downtime. In one of its entries, they wrote about the job of the priestess of Apollo at the Oracle of Delphi, Pythia. Her job stands out as it involved “the gathering, re-packaging, and distribution of information, with the ultimate intent of providing sound advice on the trivial and not-so-trivial questions of life in ancient Greece”.

The Oracle of Delphia was consulted by the movers and shakers of ancient Greece on a diverse range of problems. For the priestess Pythia, this meant the opportunity to comment on a variety of issues of public and individual concern: cult matters, warfare, the relationships between existing city-states, and the foundation of new ones.

The position of Pythia seemed to have entailed the extraordinary opportunity to speak unwelcome truth to those in power. Sadly, Pythia often disappoints his listeners as more often than not, the predictions are historiographic traditions. Anyone could have possibly glean the information necessary to answer any particular enquiry from the chatter of those queuing to consult the oracle. Cue the recent speech by Olisa Agbakoba at the Senate President birthday celebration.

Our Senate president had the most magnificent of birthdays in recent memory. He spared no funds in ensuring that his birthday is celebrated and one of the highlights was the well-orchestrated birthday speech by renowned senior advocate and gadfly, Olisa Agbakoba, former president of the Nigeria Bar Association and founder of human rights activism organization, Civil Liberty Organization (CLO).

By a sad coincidence of history, the likes of Olisa Agbakoba are currently the pseudo-intellectuals the Nigerian press acclaims as government critic. Even though most of the so called critics of the Nigerian state on the pages of newspapers are critics by day and contractors by night. With perhaps, few exceptions like Omoyele Sowore who remains in the mould of Gani Fawehinmi, Claude Ake, Pa Mokwuogu Okoye and Bala Usman. Never give in to temptations and never bend your conscience.

It was Noam Chomsky that is quoted to have debunked the myth of intellectuals speaking truth to power as “pious tag”. Chomsky states that those in power know the truth already and they are just busy concealing it. More importantly, he said those who need the truth is not those in power but those oppressed by it.

Olisa Agbakoba’s speech at this iconic birthday celebration should be viewed from this prism. There are parts of the speech that are laudable and others that are populist loud sounding nothing. As usual, Nigerians frequently swoon when we hear ideas that make our collective ears tingle. The excitement increases when those ideas are said with gusto by those in authority and by people with titles: lawyers, chiefs, priests, general overseers, emirs etc.

For now, let’s set aside his argument on blue economy which he trots out as consultant at the beginning of every administration to project himself as maritime economy saviour. I said this because those of us familiar with his shtick know this is pablum. He wants coast guard. He wants fishing and deep sea exploration.

He promised we will catch so many fishes on our oil polluted coast that we will be rich and pay off our debts to World Bank etc. There is only one catch, the new minister of Blue Economy, his friend and former governor of Osun State, Adegboyega Oyetola, needs to invite him to a meeting and sign his consultancy firm to a contract and pronto all these ideas will become reality. We will have money flowing into our economy and we will be a rich nation again.

But, the main gist of Olisa Agbakoba’s speech is not that Pablum but another Trojan horse. The claim that he owns property in England and Nigeria and gets equity on his property in London and got zero on the one in Nigeria. He also said he could get loans easily on his property in England and Zero from the property in Nigeria. He went on to cite Hernande deSoto’s “Mystery of Capital” in support of this main plank of his argument. The book was written in year 2000. I had a signed copy of deSoto’s book as I bought a copy when he came to the campus where I currently teach as adjunct. We have had 23 years to try out deSoto’s ideas and the results are at best mixed.

As Chris Woodruff wrote in his article published on JSTOR and University of Oxford website here https://chriswoodruff.qeh.ox.ac.uk/wp-c … to-JEL.pdf

“ De Soto’s own experience in Peru suggests that land titling by itself is not likely to have much effect. Titling must be followed by a series of politically challenging steps. Improving the efficiency of judicial systems, re-writing bankruptcy codes, restructuring financial market regulations and similar reforms will involve much more difficult choices for policy makers.”

These important truths are swept under the rug by both deSoto and Agbakoba. Olisa Agbakoba as former member of the National Judicial Council knows the inherent corruption and challenges faced by the poor in accessing justice in Nigeria. In fact, he has called the Council a mafia. As a Senior Advocate of Nigeria he’s a beneficiary of that system. The Council appoints and tepidly disciplines errant judicial officers. The truth of the matter is land titling is made to sound like a free lunch. But without a broad set of complementary reforms, property titling and registration systems are likely to have a more limited effect than de Soto’s and Agbakoba (very refreshing) enthusiasm would lead one to believe.

For now, it is refreshing to see Agbakoba command the attention of policy makers at high levels in Nigeria as De Soto once did in the early 2000s. His ideas contrast in non-trivial ways with the central focus of the development literature. Either the policy makers need to be alerted to the limitations of Agbakoba’ s and deSoto’s proposals, or researchers need to give more attention to the connection between titling, credit markets, and entrepreneurship.

For now, I commend Nigerians who care to read to focus their attention on DeSoto first book, titled “The Other Path”, which described the labyrinth of regulations and permits required to do business or build a house in Lima, Peru. As he stated in that book, the informal is as regulated if not more regulated than the formal. If you doubt me, ask road transport workers in Lagos or any motor park in Nigeria. The informal regulation of our transport industry has made many motor park touts millionaires and billionaires. Some of them are well connected to the seat of power in Aso rock.

The likes of MC Oluomo are enforcers for those in power. As I write this piece, the government has just announced 50 per cent discount on road transport fares on 22 major routes across the country, starting from December 21, 2023. We have no recognized Highway Transport Commission or any interstate transport governing agency. How did the government identify the transport companies that will benefit from this scheme?

Does the government know the average cost of travels on these routes before this announcement? The process is as opaque and nontransparent as Zuma Rock. One things is clear though, if you are traveling from Lagos to Onitsha this year, don’t be surprised if your fare increased by the same amount the federal government promised to subsidize for transportation. You might even be paying more. The giveaway to transport bus owners and touts will end up in bank accounts in foreign lands like other “palliatives” as Nigerians like to call welfare benefits

The reason The Other Path had a significant impact on the academic literature on the informal sector in the decade after its publication is not because of its academic rigour but because of its ideas. The idea that informal are entrepreneurs, not marginal and banks and financial institutions should recognize it as such. The Mystery of Capital has much in common with The Other Path.

It is colorfully written and entertaining. It focuses on an important issue. Its lack of empirical rigour is compensated for by a wealth of ideas. But while The Other Path focused on actions the state takes that hinder entrepreneurship and growth, The Mystery of Capital looks from the other side. Our focus should be on actions states fail to take: creating and enforcing private property rights. That is our Achilles heels in Nigeria. Until then, the rich and the powerful can continue to trot out stale ideas that tingle our ears.

