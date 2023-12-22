Okpoye restates DESOPADEC’s commitment to aligning with Gov Oborevwori’s agenda

In a bid to further advance the development agenda of the amiable Governor, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori, the Delta State Oil Producing Areas Development Commission (DESOPADEC) has reaffirmed its commitment to bringing smiles to the faces of the people in its mandate area through robust infrastructure and human capital development.

Hon. Spencer Okubo Okpoye, who represents the Ijaw Ethnic Nationality on the DESOPADEC board, made this known in a recent statement. He emphasized the agency’s determination to continuously support and align with Governor Oborevwori’s M.O.R.E. (Making Okowa’s Recaptured Economy) Agenda.

“Our esteemed governor has demonstrated an unwavering passion for uplifting the lives of the people in our mandate area. As an interventionist agency, DESOPADEC is fully poised to respond to his vision by revitalizing our infrastructure and fostering human capital development,” Commissioner Okpoye stated.

He further called on the people residing in the mandate area to maintain the current peaceful atmosphere, which would enable Governor Oborevwori to effectively distribute the dividends of democracy. The commissioner highlighted the importance of the continued support of the people, as it would facilitate the rapid transformation of their communities.

“As we celebrate the birth of our Lord and Saviour, Jesus Christ, I, on behalf of the DESOPADEC board and my immediate family, extend warm wishes for a Merry Christmas and a Prosperous New Year to all,” Commissioner Okpoye conveyed in his message.