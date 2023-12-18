Okada man arrested in Ondo over alleged rape, robbery

By Dayo Johnson

Akure—Police detectives in Ondo State have arrested a 23-year-old motorcyclist, Ogunleye Ayorinde, for alleged rape and armed robbery.

Vanguard gathered that the suspect raped a young woman, who boarded his commercial motorcycle along Owo raid en route Alagbaka, in Akure, Ondo State, at about 7:30 pm.

He was alleged to have threatened the young girl with a knife and thereafter led her to an uncompleted building where he raped her.

A police source said: “He also collected her Android phone and forced her to transfer N120,000 from her savings account to one O’Pay account.

Police detectives attached to Okuta-Elerinla division later arrested the suspect via his mobile number.

The spokesperson for the command, Funmi Odunlami, confirmed that the suspect has confessed to having committed the crime, adding that the suspect would soon be charged in court after a thorough investigation by police detectives.

In another development, 11 suspected armed robbers have attacked a businessman, Chidi Chukwu, with cutlasses, a hammer and other dangerous weapons.

He was reportedly robbed of his TVS motorcycle, blue colour with number plate BDL 082 VL, at Muslim Secondary School, Oke Aro, Akure.

Sources said the businessman was macheted on his right hand during the attack.

Two of the suspects, Bode Hammed, 37 years and Ayomide Adebayo, 25 years, were later arrested.

Police image maker, Funmi Odunlami, said the suspects would soon be charged in court while detectives are on the trail of other suspects.