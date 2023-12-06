Police arrest suspected ritualist, exhume decomposing body of OAU student in Ogun

By James Ogunnaike

ABEOKUTA: Operatives of Ogun State Police Command, have unraveled the mystery behind the disappearance of a 100 level student of Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Quadri Salami.

According to a statement issued by the command spokesperson, Omolola Odutola, the father of Quadri had on 14th November, 2023 reported at Kenta Police station, about sudden disappearance of his son, who reported that he has not set his eyes on his son since 8th of November and all efforts to locate him proved abortive.

Odutola, further disclosed that, the State Commissioner of Police Abiodun Alamutu on Wednesday made a significant breakthrough when he personally led a team of Tactical Squad to Mile 6 in Ajebo area of Abeokuta to a shallow grave to exhume the decomposing body parts of the deceased after a tracking clue beamed at one Akeem Usman who was arrested in possession with the victims phone.

The PPRO added that, “He (Akeem) implicated one Ifadowo Niyi that both of them committed the heinous crime by slaughtering the victim (Quadri) and dismembered his vital parts for ritual purposes”.

“He added that Ifadowo went away with Quadri’s head, and his two wrist, and paid the sum of one hundred thousand Naira into Akeem Usman’s account as proceeds from the sale of the human body parts”.

“The suspects thereafter continued to sell the victim’s other body parts on demand to internet fraudsters and buried the heart, two legs, and flesh inside a plastic rubber for rituals and used the remaining parts for “awure” a crime against humanity”.

“Among their confessional statement, the duo admitted that they have used four other human heads for money rituals known as “Osole”

“The suspects are now in Eleweran at SCID for continuation of discreet investigations and will definitely be prosecuted”, Odutola added.

“The CP remain committed to ensuring that justice is served and will continue to investigate further to bring all perpetrators to face the full extent of the Law. Stating that such criminal involvement endangers innocent lives urging parents to collectively work together with the police in Ogun by giving volunteer information to eradicate such nefarious practices”.