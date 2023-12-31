Ogun guber tussle: Supreme Court judgement will favour us – PDP

By James Ogunnaike

ABEOKUTA – The Ogun State chapter of the People’s Democratic Party ( PDP), has urged the party faithful to remain calm, saying the party will get favourable judgement at the Supreme Court.

The Party’s Secretary, Mr Sunday Solarin gave the assurance at the end of the Year party organised for party faithful in Abeokuta, the state capital.

It would be recalled that the PDP and its governorship candidate, Oladipupo Adebutu are challenging the March 18, 2023 governorship election result that brought in Governor Dapo Abiodun for the second term in office.

Both PDP and Adebutu have lost at the Tribunal and Appeal Court to Abiodun and All Progressives Congress, APC.

Solarin attributed the losses of the party at the lower courts to technicalities, assuring that the supreme Court judgement would be evidence based.

He revealed that the party has been able to uncover the facts that the election was rigged in favour of Abiodun and the APC.

His words: “The election has come, it has not gone . We still have the matter pending at the Supreme Court. As you can see our people are quite hopeful because they knew they work hard and they are able to understand the level of acceptability that the party has received from the electorates.

“The party actually won the election and that is why we are still in court and we believe quite well that supreme Court will set the record straight because it is court of Policies”.

He added “There are a lot of policies errors that we think it should have given us favourable judgement if they are adhere to at the lower courts so we know that by the time we get to the Supreme Court, we will get the victory swinging in our favour. We are excited and if we are not hopeful we won’t be here.

“We are excited because we knew, we won the election and we have been able to uncover how the election was rigged and it has been table before the competent court of law and we believe in January supreme Court judgement will be favourable”.

Solarin who dismissed the notion that the party was jiltery, said the party has a good case before the supreme Court hence their victory is assured.

The PDP’S State Scribe, said “We are not jittery in any matter because we have a good case, just that the judges are the Lower courts have been dwelling more on technicalities and we know that some of the technical excuses they are giving will not handcuff the justices at the Supreme Court.

For example, we came to court with ballot papers that were thick and technically the lower courts are looking away but we cannot be too sure when these evidences are there, they will take cognisant of this and this will be recounted”.

He said, “funny enough, INEC did not deny the fact that they owns those documents and the opposition party did not deny the fact that these ballot papers were counted in their favour so we have a lot of that before supreme Court and once supreme Court look at it from evidence based;

“…if they attach probative value to all of these documents that were not deny by the respondents then definitely, we can have our way and we are optimistic that we will have our way”.

On the State of the nation, Solarin said only PDP can give Nigerians the joy they deserved.

He said “People are anticipating government that will bring joy, happiness to households and they know that PDP has the capacity to do that, we have the track record and we are going to do it”.

Solarin added, “You will see the day the supreme Court will declare Adebutu as winner of the election , you will see the excitement on the streets of Ogun State. We are hoping and we are going to do it better because we know how to touch people.

“We have been touching people even with our personal wealth and I am sure that if we have the mandate, the legitimacy , we will touch more lives and more people will be happy”.