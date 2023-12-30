Oborevwori approves land for take-off of Fed medical varsity

Oborevwori

By Ochuko Akuopha

GOVERNOR Sheriff Oborevwori of Delta State has approved 15 hectares of land as a take-off site for the Federal University of Medical and Health Sciences, Kwale, Ndokwa West Local Government Area.

Oborevwori who stated this when he received leaders and stakeholders of the Ndokwa nation

at Government House, Asaba, said said the university would open up more development in Kwale and its environs.

He said: “I have just approved the take-off land for the Federal University of Medical and Health Sciences. The community has given out over 100 hectares of land for the Permanent site including 15 hectares which the Delta State School of Marine Technology used before they moved to their permanent site.

“We want development for Deltans and if that school comes, it will open up the entire area and I can assure you that more developments will come to your area”.

The Governor noted that because he was focused on the development of all parts of the state, he had deliberately avoided citing any project in his Osubi community.

He thanked the Ndokwa and Anioma nation for their support of his administration and during his mother-in-law’s funeral, assuring that he would continue to provide equitable leadership for all Deltans.

“We are trying our best and we have been having high commendations and we will continue to work in the interest of the people. I must tell you that the Anioma people generally have been very supportive.

“Let us continue to pray for the success of this administration but I know that 2024 will be greater and better than this year 2023,” he said.

Earlier, Deputy Governor of the State and leader of the delegation

Sir Monday Onyeme lauded Oborevwori for his love for the Ndokwa nation and for all the strategic appointments to the people of the area.

He said the perception of the marginalisation of Ndokwa nation has been there for so many years, but the Governor Oborevwori’s administration had remedied that situation.

Onyeme said: “I want to say that in this life, everybody has his own turn and every nation too has their time to shine.

“I think this is the season for the Ndokwa people to shine. We have a Deputy Governor today and we are very happy with that position and we also have so many other positions that we are very happy with that we have never had before now.

“We have never been Managing Director of DESOPADEC before but we are now the CEO. We now have people that are very visionary manning these positions.

“My emergence and with the hope that the team that we have now will be able to drive the Ndokwa agenda to a greater height. If you are conversant with the development of recent.

“One of the things that have agitated our minds is the lack of federal presence in Ndokwa nation but today, I am happy to let you know that it has become a reality now because we now have the Federal University of Medical and Health Sciences in Kwale.

“The Okpai gas plant and the issue of electricity which we have been agitating for years, I can also assure you that it’s going to come to fruition within the next few years, say 2024 or 2025.

“By the special grace of God, Ndokwa will shine and I know that in line with the MORE agenda of this government, the Ndokwa people are going to get more. We are not going to be left out and we have not been left out.”