Obi Cubana, E-Money, honour Osborn

By Rita Okoye

Osborn Nweze Umahi, also known as Osborn Nweze, is a successful entrepreneur who has achieved remarkable success with his Osborn La Palm Resort.

Nweze is the son of David Umahi, former Governor of Ebonyi State and current Minister of Works. His resort has been a popular destination for Nigeria’s business elites in the past three months.

He is a graduate of Surrey University in the United Kingdom. He received his bachelor’s degree in Engineering in 2019 and later went on to obtain his master’s in Finance and Investment Management from Aberdeen University in 2022.

While Osborn Nweze has worked under his father’s tutelage at Brass Oil and Construction Limited, he has also pursued his own initiative in entrepreneurship, leading to his success in the hospitality industry.

Osborn La Palm Royal Resort, located in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, has become the biggest thing in the hospitality industry barely a year after it commenced operations.

The resort has seen visits from high-profile clients, including Chief Dr. Obinna Iyiegbu, aka Obi Cubana, one of Africa’s foremost billionaire businessmen and Chairman of the Cubana Group Limited, leading comedian Ayo Makun, popularly known as AY and the CEO of Corporate World Entertainment, as well as Chief Emeka Okonkwo, aka E-Money, the Chairman of Five Star Group Limited and Dr. Kennedy Okonkwo, Africa’s biggest real estate mogul.