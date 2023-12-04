No landlord was kidnapped in Asokoro – FCT Police

By: Kingsley Omonobi – Abuja

The FCT Police Command, Monday said it has arrested one of the informants who lured criminals to attack and kidnap some residents of a remote community in Guzape district at the federal capital territory.

Commissioner of Police, FCT, Haruna Garba made this known to

Vanguard noting that no landlord was kidnapped in Asokoro.

He said, “Yes we recorded incident at a very remote village called Seriki where a new layout is being worked out. There is no access road to the place. It took the DPO about one hour and thirty minutes to find his way there.

“We have arrested one of the informants who led the criminals to kidnap some residents.

“The place is not Asokoro. No landlord was kidnapped in Asokoro. The ones kidnapped are residents living in Seriki village in Guzape new layout. Investigation has commenced”.

Recall that there had been reports in certain media claiming that some landlords were abducted in

highbrow Asokoro area of Abuja with the abductors allegedly demanding a ransom of N20 million.