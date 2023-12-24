No hiding place for criminals in Enugu, CP declares, inaugurates

By Chinedu Adonu

Enugu State Commissioner of police, Mr. Kanayo Uzuegbu, has promised to clamp down on kidnappers, nigh marauders, cultists, and other criminal elements in the state, saying there would be no hiding place for them.

CP Uzuegbu spoke weekend at the Igbo-Eze North Local Government Area of the State while commissioning a police station built by a philanthropist, Barr. Owelle Ejikeme Odumegwu, in the Ogurugu Ette community.

The Commissioner, represented by the area commander of Udenu Area Command, ACP Ukwa Amanga, said the police station came at the right time, adding that it would help them fight kidnappers and other crime along the road.

“I am highly elated to be here. I have known Owelle for a long time, and it was for the same reason that we are here today that brought us together. Owelle has been standing behind the Nigeria Police, giving support in so many areas, and I don’t think the history of the Nigeria Police will be complete without mentioning his name.

“He has done so much for the Enugu State Police Command. I was aware that when he renovated the CP’s office at the police headquarters, he renovated so many police divisions in the state, and we are here to commission a police station built single-handedly by him. It’s only God that will bless you. God will replenish your source.

“I want to assure you that we are going to make good use of this facility, and I thank God it is coming when we needed it most, when kidnapping and heinous crime are becoming the order of the day on this road.

“We give God the glory that the crime rate has started reducing drastically, but the presence of this police station and the presence of officers that will maintain the station will bring the crime rate to the barest minimum on this road in the community. Igbo Eze North and Enugu State in general.

“We want everybody to give us support; it’s not one man’s support. Owelle has done his part, and it’s now the turn of the community to give us their support by giving us information. If you see something, say something and say it to the right person,” he said.

Earlier in a welcome address, Barr. Odumegwu said that he built the police station to complement the only police station at the local government headquarters, stressing that it would help them respond to a distress call when the need arises.

Owelle disclosed that he built the police station to support security in combating the increasing rate of kidnapping, ritual killing, murder, robbery, and other innumerable heinous crimes and criminality, making the lives of the indigenous people of this area terrible.

While advising officers to embrace a proactive and informed approach to crime-fighting through intelligence-led policing, she said that community policing should be encouraged and seen as a powerful tool for effective and pragmatic crime prevention in our rural communities.

“It is important to mention that this divisional headquarters is strategically placed at the border between and connecting Northern Nigeria and the Southeast and South-South states of Nigeria. There is no other police presence within a radius of over 40km from Enugu-ezike police station, which is said to be the most populous community in the whole of West Africa, housing over 42 villages.

“We are not unaware of the personnel shortage in the Nigerian Police Force, but the strength of the Enugu-Ezike police station is not enough to combat the ever-increasing rate of kidnapping, ritual killing, and murder. Robbery and other innumerable heinous crimes and criminality make life terrible for the indigenous people of this area.

“In the face of the burgeoning criminal menace and with a thin coverage of the police, much is expected from them, hence my motivation to build this structure ready for your commissioning,” he said.

In a goodwill message, the Igbo-Eze North Local Government chairman, Hon. Ejike Itodo, expressed delight, saying that what happened today shows there is still hope in Igbo-Eze North.

The President General of the community, Obunwa Mama, lauded Owelle for his bold step to curb the insecurity in Igbo-Eze North, assured him of their support, adding that he has done what other political leaders couldn’t do.

“Owelle has done numerous things for the community and Igbo-Eze North; he donated a truck full of cement to the Catholic Church, donated a full trailer load of yam to the community, sponsored over 100 indigenes of the community to travel abroad, gave scholarships, restored peace, brought security to our door steps, and many more, he said.