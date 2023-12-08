NNPP ready for alliance, merger with APC – Kano Rep. Jibrin

The House of Representatives member representing Kiru and Bebeji Federal Constituency, Abdulmumin Jibrin, has disclosed that the New Nigerian Peoples Party, NNPP, is willing to enter into an alliance with the All Progressives Congress, APC.

Mr Jibrin who made the disclosure in a statement he posted on his X account on Friday, denounced reports published in some media outlets that his party, NNPP is having merger talks with the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

NNPP NOT IN COALITION OR MERGER TALKS WITH THE PDP OR ANY POLITICAL PARTY- NNPP HOUSE CAUCUS

The statement reads, “Our attention has been drawn to a widely circulated message on some sections of the media that our great party, NNPP is in talks with the PDP and other parties for possible coalition.

“There is no any element of truth in this. It’s a blatant lie. Our party has consistently maintained a neutral stand that we are open for collaboration, alliance, and even merger with the APC, PDP, LP and any other political party.

“There is presently no any talk whatsoever ongoing and the party did not attend any meeting to discuss coalition or merger with PDP or any other party. It is an act of mischief makers and should be regarded as such.” He noted.

In another statement by the lawmaker’s media aide, Sani Paki, on Monday in Kano, noted that special prayers were offered for President Bola Tinubu and the NNPP National Leader, Sen. Rabiu Kwankwaso.

During the prayer session, the clerics recited the Holy Qur’an 1,101 times and prayed for peace, progress and political stability in the country, the statement said.

In his brief remarks at the event, Mr Kofa said his relationship with Mr Tinubu is no secret, it stated.

Also, after the prayer session, the legislator hosted 5,000 primary school kids across his constituency, as he often does, and provided them with school kits.

Mr Kofa assured the pupils of the good plans of the federal and state governments, especially on free education and school feeding programmes, according to the statement.

Vanguard News