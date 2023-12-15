Nnamdi Kanu’s rearrest: You acted ‘irresponsibly’, Supreme Court slams FG

The Supreme Court, on Friday faulted the rearrest and extrajudicial rendition of the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, by the Nigerian government.

Kanu was rearrested in Kenya and repatriated to Nigeria in 2021. Since then Kanu has been in the Department of State Service, DSS, detention, even after an Appeal Court had ordered FG to release him.

File image of Nnamdi Kanu when he was first brought to court after his extradition to Nigeria from Kenya.

However, delivering its judgment, Supreme Court in a unanimous decision by a five-member panel of Justices, acknowledged that FG acted “irresponsibly” when it forcefully brought Kanu back to the country from Kenya, against all known laws.

The court however slammed FG, saying it must be conscious of its image, both locally and internationally, even as it knocked the trial court for revoking Kanu’s bail after he escaped to save his life following the invasion of his home by security agents.

Vanguard