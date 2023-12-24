Nnamdi Kanu’s family thanks Ohanaeze, others for supporting IPOB Leader in Christmas message

Nnamdi Kanu, IPOB Leader

The family of the detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, has sent an appreciative message to the Ohanaeze Ndigbo for its unwavering support to the self-determination leader.

In a Yuletide message signed by the IPOB helmsman, Kingsley Kanunta Kanu, the family also thanked the Chairman and members of the Joint Body of Southeast Traditional Rulers, Bishops and Archbishops; certain Southeast Governors and members of the National Assembly.

The family also encouraged supporters that have been blackmailed or betrayed in the course of Kanu’s trial, not to relent in doing good.

The statement read, ‘To all those that this may concern, we, the siblings of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu hereby wish to express our heartfelt appreciation for the exceptional support and dedication to the cause of justice for our brother and head of our family, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu since his rendition from Kenya.

“In particular recognition of certain Southeast civic and political leaders of renown, we have noted your unwavering and sincere commitment to seeking his release from detention and other support you have rendered, noticed or unnoticed.

“We must not fail to thank in particular the President-General and leadership of Ohaneze Ndigbo, the Chairman and members of the Joint Body of Southeast Traditional Rulers, Bishops and Archbishops; certain Southeast Governors and members of the National Assembly.

“Your constant interventions, covert or overt, have not only made a difference, but they have also inspired and motivated others to see the injustice of the case. We are genuinely grateful for what you all have done.

“To those of you who have been blackmailed or accused falsely and baselessly, we ask you not to relent but to see such blackmails and false accusations as the mischievous workings and betrayals of those that do not wish Mazi Nnamdi Kanu and Southeast well.

“Once again, thank you all for your remarkable efforts and unwavering support. We are truly appreciative of everything you all have done; and we look forward to the opportunity of soon witnessing the positive outcome of your interventions.

“Merry Christmas and best compliments of the season.”