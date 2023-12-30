NMA to Gov Bello: Your investments in Kogi health sector unmatched in Nigeria

The Nigerian Medical Association, NMA, Kogi State chapter, has lauded Governor Yahaya Bello for his massive investments in Kogi health sector, declaring that the governor’s giant strides in the sector are unmatched in the country.

The medical doctors said under the administration of Governor Bello, the health sector received the greatest attention and commitment in terms of standard health care delivery for the people of the state in the last eight years, noting that “this has never been witnessed before in the state.”

Kogi NMA, in a goodwill message written to the governor and signed by its Chairman, Dr. Baoku Olusola and Secretary, Dr. Jonah Bola Kelvin, heaped praises on Governor Bello for prioritising the health sector and funding it massively.

The doctors maintained that the infrastructure and plethora of other health care facilities built by the current administration had made Kogi health sector a model to copy by other states.

While appreciating Governor Bello for approving the Consolidated Medical Salary Structure (CONMESS) and the hazard allowance of doctors in Kogi State, even when 26 other states of the federation had yet to implement any of them, the association told the two-term governor: “Your name has been written in gold and you will never be forgotten Sir as the conqueror.

“All the doctors in Kogi State write to express our profound gratitude to your Excellency on the unprecedented unmatchable and indelible mark you have made in the health sector in the state. We appreciate the great and giant strides you have achieved since your divine assumption into the office of the Executive Governor of Kogi State (8 years ago).

“We acknowledge your achievements in the area of passion, commitment and unwavering dedication to the health of all Kogi indigenes demonstrated by the huge investment your administration committed to the infrastructure and other health care facilities in Kogi State.

“We appreciate the prompt payment of salaries of members, the current payment of 50% hazard allowance, the cash donation to all the widows of our late colleagues, the grand reception of our members in government house during our courtesy visit, the cash donation to all the medical students of Federal University Lokoja, the security of lives and properties enjoyed by doctors in Kogi State and the enabling environment your administration has provided for all our members to be able to discharge their duties effectively in the state.

“We are confident and can boldly say that the health sector received the greatest of your attention and commitment under your administration and this has never been witnessed before in the state.

“We hereby send you this goodwill message wishing you God’s continuous protections, blessings and favour. We pray Almighty Allah continue to direct your path, strengthen you and grant all your heart desires. Most especially, we pray that God takes you to the highest level of service to the nation.

“We want to affirm that you are the greatest legacy your dearest mother has given to Kogi State and we pray that God continue to rest her soul in the bosom of Almighty Allah. As we celebrate this festive period, we wish you season greetings and many more years in life,” the doctors’ message to Governor Bello read.