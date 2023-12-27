NLC mourns ex- Rep Speaker, Na’abba

Ghali Na’abba

—Says Nigeria has lost national hero

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA — THE Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, has expressed sadness over the demise of the former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Ghali Na’abba, saying that the country has lost a national hero.

A statement issued by the National President of the NLC, Comrade Joe Ajaero on Wednesday, said that the late former Speaker of the House of Representatives would be remembered for his heroic role in thwarting the third term agenda of the then formidable anti-democratic forces.

The statement read: “We are saddened by the passing away of Ghali Na’aba, former Honourable Speaker, House of Representatives.

“Ghali Na’aba will be remembered for his principled stance on national issues, asserting the independence of the Legislature, building of strong institutions ànd championing the cause and course of our nascent democracy at great cost to his person and office.

‘In particular, Na’aba will be remembered for his heroic role in thwarting the third term agenda of the then formidable anti-democratic forces.

‘He paid dearly for his role and was not allowed to return to the parliament ever since but he lost nothing of his national status or relevance.

“But beyond thwarting the third term agenda, Ghali Na’aba is on record to have repeatedly held the executive accountable for their actions almost culminating in the impeachment of the President.

“We at the Congress mourn this fine gentleman, principled politician and one of the greatest heroes of our democracy.”

The NLC condoled with the family of the late former Speaker, his political associates and the leadership of the National Assembly.