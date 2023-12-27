Nkechi Okorocha makes history with Guinness Book of World Records feature

By Rita Okoye

Multi-award winning business consultant Nkechi Okorocha has been awarded as one of the 23 positive change makers in the world in 2023 featured in the Guinness Book Of World Records in the thickest book in the world with 100,000 pages.

The UK based Nigerian business mogul is best known for helping women set up their own businesses. Her intriguing journey of success from humble beginnings as an accountant and department director led her to becoming the sought-after enigma in the business world especially where women are involved.

On receiving this prestigious accolade, she said, “I’m deeply honoured to be the first Nigerian business woman in the UK to be entered in Guinness Book Of World Record. I would like to encourage everyone to keep dreaming as I believe one can shape their success in away that they desire with the right mindset.”

Nkechi Okorocha, a woman of unwavering determination and resilience, has defied the odds and forged a path of exceptional success and empowerment. Born in Nigeria, she embarked on a remarkable journey with her husband, Mr. Ike Okorocha, a Consultant Obstetrician and Gynaecologist, and their two young children, to the United Kingdom in 1993. Little did they know that this journey would lay the foundation for an extraordinary life filled with ground-breaking achievements, inspiring careers, and a legacy of empowerment.

The early years in the UK were filled with challenges as Nkechi navigated the complexities of supporting her husband’s new job while raising two young children. Despite the hardships, she demonstrated unwavering mental and physical strength, even as she discovered that she was expecting their third child.

The birth of their youngest child was fraught with difficulty, likely a result of the stress associated with adapting to a new environment. Nevertheless, Nkechi’s resilience prevailed as she embraced her role as a supportive wife and mother, weathering the storms with grace and subsequently the dedication to her family extended to her aspirations.

While Nkechi’s role as a mother nurtured her children’s dreams, she also had her own ambitions to fulfil. Armed with her certification as an accountant, she embarked on a remarkable journey with Mary Kay Cosmetics. Her drive, leadership, and unwavering commitment led her to break records within the company. As the first Director, alongside her team, to achieve the highest production turnover in a single month, she etched her name in the history of Mary Kay. She continued to surpass expectations, becoming the first UK Director to be the number one commission earner in Europe for two consecutive months, and ultimately becoming the highest- earning UK Director ever. As a result of her steadfast business acumen, she also became one of the first ever 14 recipients of THE COMMONWEALTH BUSINESS AWARDS which was hosted in UK Parliament by Prof. Pauline Long and facilitated by Lord John Taylor of Warwick and Lord Dominic Johnson CBE who is the UK government minister of trade and investment. Notably, at the same award ceremony, her son Dr. Emeka Okorocha famously known for being the youngest best selling author of a medical book in the UK called Your Health In Your Hands was also honoured for his exemplary contribution in the health care sector as a junior doctor in the NHS.

Nkechi’s remarkable career achievements in Mary Kay Cosmetics spanned over 16 years, during which she received numerous awards and created a network of successful directors under her guidance. Currently, she is still leading and mentoring mentors in the industry. Her impact extended beyond her business accomplishments. Nkechi emerged as a mentor, coach, and counsellor, using her expertise and passion for women empowerment to inspire others to set up their businesses. Her powerful voice and captivating presence as renowned speaker garnered international attention, leading to interviews with prestigious journalists and appearances on global media platforms.

Her commitment to making a difference in the lives of others has been recognised through a multitude of awards and accolades. She has been the recipient of the Life- Changer Award in 2014, the Igbo Women Awards in 2016, the Woman of Substance Award in 2017, and the Woman Icon Of The Year Award in 2019. Additionally, she has been honoured with numerous awards from Mary Kay Cosmetics, solidifying her status as an extraordinary leader and advocate for personal and professional growth. Her unwavering determination and belief in the power of helping others have been the guiding principles throughout her journey. Her simple motto, “Help people to get what they want, and you will get what you want,” reflects her commitment to uplifting and empowering those around her. Her relentless pursuit of success, combined with her genuine desire to see others thrive, has transformed Nkechi into an exemplar of achievement and inspiration.

Nkechi’s impact and influence expanded beyond her professional endeavours. She explored her creative talents through acting, starring in the NTA Drama series “Try Me” and delivering powerful performances in the highly acclaimed play “Ogwoma.” Her outstanding contributions to the entertainment industry further solidified her status as a multifaceted role model, capturing the attention of international and national journalists and gracing the front pages of esteemed magazines.

Despite her vast achievements, Nkechi remains grounded in her faith and her commitment to serving others. Her journey led her to publish the book “Who Says You Can’t Have It All,” a practical guide filled with advice and counsel for women seeking success in faith, family, and finance. This publication not only showcased Nkechi’s wisdom and experience but also provided a roadmap for others to overcome obstacles and achieve their own aspirations.

In recognition of her unwavering commitment and lifetime achievements, Nkechi received the esteemed Lifetime Achiever Award in 2022 from BEEFTA, a testament to the lasting impact she has made in her field and beyond. Furthermore, she was honoured as one of the “1000 Phenomenal Women in the World,” a remarkable accolade that highlighted her extraordinary influence on a global scale. Her journey is a testament to the transformative power of perseverance, faith, and determination. As an Executive Senior Sales Director, record-breaker, and author, she continues to defy expectations and reach new heights. Her story embodies the dreams and aspirations of an African Nigerian woman who, alongside her husband and children, ventured to a new country in pursuit of a better life. She said, “I thank God for guidance to achieve all that I have. I’m grateful to my husband Dr Ike Okorocha who has rendered unwavering support to me and our wonderful 3 children.”

From her humble beginnings to her current position as a mother of three accomplished medical doctors, an author, a consultant, a coach, and a mentor, Nkechi’s journey has become a testament in the realisation of dreams and the power of determination. She will always say that her greatest achievement is her children.

Her commitment to empowering others and her genuine desire to uplift women continues to inspire generations. Through her extraordinary story and countless achievements, she has left an indelible mark on society, reminding us that success knows no bounds.

“A good community, society, or nation starts from the home! Good upbringing will extend to decent society” ~ Nkechi Okorocha