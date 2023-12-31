NIPCO expands Auto-CNG to Abuja

In a significant stride towards providing economical, sustainable and environmentally friendly fuel for transportation, NIPCO Gas Limited has once again underscored its unwavering commitment to environmental stewardship with the inauguration of Auto CNG station in Kubwa , Abuja.

The station,which commenced operations at the weekend, is an affirmation of the company’s determination to ensure widespread availability of Auto CNG across Nigeria, according to a statement.

“As the nation grapples with the challenges of fuel expenses, and environmental sustainability and seeks cleaner energy alternatives, NIPCO Gas is at the forefront of driving positive change in the country’s energy landscape”, the statement added.

“The new station is a testament of the company’s mission to drive positive change in the country’s transportation sector”.

It is the company’s belief that the path to a sustainable future starts with transformative initiatives, and the launch of the Kubwa AutoCNG Station exemplifies our commitment in action.

The statement noted that AutoCNG, known for its cost-effectiveness and significantly lower carbon emissions compared to traditional fuels, is positioned as a beacon of environmentally responsible transportation.

Managing Director , NIPCO Gas Ltd ,Nagendra Verma, expressed the firm’s steadfast dedication to enhancing CNG accessibility throughout Nigeria. He elaborated on the company’s investment in cutting-edge technologies and infrastructure to ensure the widespread availability of CNG across the country while expressing optimism about the positive impact that increased CNG adoption would have on both the environment and the economy.