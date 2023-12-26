Nine die in Osun auto crash

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Osun Command, said on Tuesday that nine persons lost their lives in an accident that occurred on the Ikirun-Ilaodo highway.

The Sector Commander, Mr Henry Benamaisia, said the accident occurred around Courage Petroleum Company premises in Inisa at about 6:35 p.m. on Monday.

Benamaisia said a Mitsubishi Canter Orange vehicle with registration number, MNA 606 XB, drove in a dangerous manner that led to the deaths of nine persons.

He said the vehicle, loaded with some goods coming from Makera in Niger State, was speeding excessively, and the driver lost control before the incident happened.

“A total of 15 persons were involved in the accident, with five injured and one unhurt,” Benamaisia said.

According to him, the dead victims have been evacuated to Orotunde Hospital mortuary, while the injured victims are being treated in that hospital.

He cautioned road users against excessive speeding and total disobedience to road safety regulations.

Benamaisia, however, commended the effort of other sister agencies in ensuring that normalcy returned to the route involved. (NAN)

Vanguard News