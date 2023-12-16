Nigeria’s future will be great despite setbacks – Adeboye

The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor Enoch Adeboye said the future of Nigeria’s will be great despite the setbacks faced by the country.

Adeboye stated this in a video on Thursday during the homecoming reception ceremony organised for the immediate past Nigeria High Commissioner to the United Kingdom, Sharafa Tunji-Ishola, in Abeokuta, capital of Ogun state.

Ishola, a former Nigeria minister of Mines and Steel, served as an ambassador under President Muhammadu Buhari in January 2021 and was recalled on 31st August 2023 by President Bola Tinubu.

Speaking during the visit, Adeboye in the recorded video eulogised the ambassador for being the first ambassador to invite him to the Nigeria house in the UK.

The cleric said Jesus Christ may return to the world on October 1st, a year that has yet to be known.

Noting that God has special love for Nigeria and Nigerians, Adeboye said God was behind the scene when 1st October was chosen as Independence Day by Nigeria’s fathers of democracy.

Adeboye said, “Nigeria is a very special country. It will amaze you to know that the most amazing date in the Biblical calendar is 1st October.

“That is the day that is called – the feast of trumpets – and many Bible scholars believe that the most likely date that Jesus will come back again to earth will be October 1, but the year we don’t know.

“The Bible says when Jesus will come back, it will be with the sound of the trumpet and the day for the feast of trumpet is to start on October 1st.

“Now when you consider that, you will know that God was behind the scene when our fathers (some of whom are now gone) were choosing 1st October as the day for our independence and this could explain why Nigeria has gone through so much turbulence.

“Sometimes when you think by tomorrow, there will be no more Nigeria, you will wake up the next day and still find out that Nigeria is still standing.

“No matter what is happening in Nigeria today, I firmly believe that we have a glorious future. God has a very special interest in our nation Nigeria and I want you to be encouraged.”