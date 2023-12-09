Nigeria not maximising women potentials – Osun Deputy Gov

Kola Adewusi

By Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

Osun State Deputy Governor, Kola Adewusi has disclosed that Nigerian society has failed to maximally utilise the enormous potential inherent in women.

Speaking at the empowerment of 20 indigent women by the United States Government in Osun state through the United States Exchange Alumni Association, he stressed the need for stakeholders to treat women properly with a view to utilise their potential for societal development.

According to him, proper empowerment of women is necessary for the development of small and medium-scale businesses which in turn impact on the nation’s economy positively.

It is unfortunate that in this millennium, the Nigerian society is still not treating women well. We are not maximising their potential for the growth of our economy.

There is a need to do more towards harnessing women’s economic potential to the benefit of not just the family, but the society as a whole. Proper empowerment of a woman means empowering a household and by extension enhancing societal development”, he said.

Earlier in his remark, Coordinator, United States Government Exchange Alumni Association, Dr Femi Olanipekun said the group is conscious of the survival of Nano businesses, hence, the decision to diligently select 20 indigent women with prior business knowledge for the empowerment which was sponsored by the United States Government.

The selected women went through a business development strategy at the Small and Medium Enterprise Development Association of Nigeria, SMEDAN, before they were given N50,000 each as a business support grant.