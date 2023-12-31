Nigerdock, UNIDO, NIPC in talks  to foster partnership in investment, technology

By Godwin Oritse

Nigerdock, a leading Nigerian maritime and logistics company and promoter of Snake Island Integrated Free Zone (SIIFZ), recently hosted a delegation from the United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO) as part of efforts to drive the development of sustainable foreign direct investments (FDIs).



The multilateral collaboration being coordinated by UNIDO via the Investment and Technology Promotion Office Germany (ITPO Germany) and the Nigerian Investment Promotion Council (NIPC) will facilitate the domiciliation of European enterprises.



In a statement by the management of Nigerdock, it stated that representatives of 23 companies were in a UNIDO delegation to the company’s office in Lagos to explore collaboration on domiciling investments that specialize in renewable energy, green technologies, and agribusiness. Also in attendance were officials from the NIPC.



The Chief Executive Officer of Nigerdock, Maher Jarmakani, said, “This visit represents a significant step towards strengthening the partnership between private sector companies in Nigeria and Europe. Our long-term commitment to Nigeria’s economic empowerment aligns perfectly with the goals of this mission, and we firmly believe that this collaboration will contribute to industrialization, foreign direct investment, job creation, and increased adoption of green practices in Nigeria.”

The companies that formed the Private Sector Mission (PSM) also specialize in sustainable packaging, circular economy, and waste management.



The PSM follows German Chancellor, Olaf Scholz’s recent visit to Nigeria, indicating a close relationship between Nigeria and Germany and underscored by the potential for greater cooperation and investment between the two countries.



Germany is seeking to invest across a variety of sectors, ranging from infrastructure and energy to agriculture business, mineral resources, information and communication technologies, transport, and logistics. Nigeria was Germany’s second-largest trading partner in sub-Saharan Africa, with direct German investments in Nigeria amounting to $158 million in 2021.



Nigerdock has a laudable extensive relationship with global firms and a longstanding commitment to Nigeria’s industrialization and economic development through investments in maritime and logistics infrastructure, sustainable projects, and clean energy initiatives.



The company projects its free zone, SIIFZ, as a strategically located economic development area and industrial hub, providing environmentally sustainable, energy-efficient and cost-congenial setting for global businesses that target Africa’s fastest-growing markets.



The ITPO Germany is an integral part of the UNIDO. It mobilises and supports technology transfer, private sector investments and industrial cooperation with developing countries for sustainable, private sector-led economic development.



Deputy Head of Office, UNIDO ITPO Germany, Michael Schmidt, said “UNIDO is dedicated to industrial park development in developing countries and economies in transition, with a specific focus on result efficiency and input for eco-industrial parks.”



“Our objectives and Nigerdock’s infrastructure goals present a valuable opportunity for cross-collaboration, and we look forward to further engagement regarding these initiatives,” he stated.