NGO celebrates, rewards over 700 children at Yuletide 

By Chris Onuoha

The Children Academic and vocational Support Initiatives CASVI children yuletide fun fiesta for the year 2023 was held on December 20, to mark a memorable three week activities for children that ended on December 24, 2023.

The fiesta supported by Indomie, makers of Children’s favourite noodles turned out to be a fun filled event with side attractions featuring children programmes that include treasure hunt, and other sports activities.

CASVI, a nongovernmental organisation with focus on shaping the lives of indigenous community children in its second edition of this special programme, celebrated the rural children within Sango Otta, Ogun State and beyond.

The participating kids who were very happy in the featured activities showed high enthusiasm and passion. A selected group among them gave a welcome song shortly followed by drama presentation by the CASVI drama group, D’ Great Mind, whose theme plot was on how to choose career for growth.

Other side attractions were comic dance entertainment by a group. Of course, Indomie was on ground to supply noodle food, drinks and other goodies for the children.

According the Coordinator of the programme, Hakeem Ariori, human right activist and social commentator, said that Casvi, since inception has been caring for indigenous children within the Sango axis of Ogun and Lagos States. The programme, meant to entertain, educate and shapen their passion for learning beyond classroom boundaries was a nonprofit initiative coordinated by him and some committed volunteers who do it selflessly.

He said that his passion for indigenous children and less privileged ones among us has consistently gave room for the growth of the programme, adding that children from the host community have been the most beneficiaries of the programme.

“Experts agrees that there is nothing more beautiful than someone who goes out of their way in order to make life beautiful for others. That’s the reason CAVSI and indomie partnered to organize a day of fun for children on 20th of December, 2023 as part of rendering service to humanity,” Ariori said.

He also urged the State government to partner with foundations like CASVI for effective grassroot governance. “With the number of big industries within Sango Otta zone, government must not neglect the area which lacks good road and basic infrastructures for indigenous dwellers,” he said.

Among the guests at the children’s party were Chief Sunday Abiodun representative from the Orile-iloye Itesiwaju C.D.A. Sango.

He appreciated CAVSI for a job well done, and commended indomie for their great support, while also appreciating all the volunteers for affecting the lives of the children in a positive way. Abiodun encouraged all the children to always focus on their studies and continue to be good children. Other guest were, Mr Ifa Adesanjo, and Mr Wale Akiode, commumity leaders.

Also speaking, Adeboye Olagunju, a social worker and one of the volunteers, while commending the job CASVI is doing, urged the Ogun State Government to come to their aid, saying, “Government should make effort to collaborate with CASVI to facilitate some its programmes. It is only the NGOs that can reach the grassroot for any kind of mobilisation because of their deep rooted connection to the rural communities.

Expressing their satisfaction for being part of the programme, three outstanding volunteers who were proteges of CASVI, Joy Emmanuel, Olamide Emmanuel and Oreoluwa Diekola said Casvi has impacted much in their life and vowed to key into the vision of the organisation as the grow.

Additionally, gift items were won by the children through a raffle draw. Among items that was given out were Oral-B toothpaste, pen, Golden penny chocolate, key holders, mathematical sets, exercise books among other things. About 700 children, 13 ambassadors, 14 volunteers, six So-Safe Corps from the Ogun State Traffic agency participated in the program.