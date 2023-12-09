NG Eagle to take maiden flight December 10

By Ezra Ukanwa, Abuja

NG Eagle Airline, a new player in Nigeria’s aviation industry, is set to take its maiden flight on December 10th.

This was disclosed in a statement, signed by Capt. Dare, Managing Director at NG Eagle, at the weekend, in Abuja.

It stated that it is committed to connecting hearts, empowering dreams, and embodying the true Naija Spirit, and is eagerly preparing for its inaugural flight scheduled to depart on December 10, 2023.

The statement reads in part: “As the countdown begins, NG Eagle is meticulously gearing up to embark on its maiden flight. This momentous event signifies a significant milestone in the airline’s mission to redefine air travel experiences with a focus on fostering connections, dream fulfillment, and encapsulating the vibrant spirit of Nigeria.

“The forthcoming inaugural flight of NG Eagle represents an incredible milestone for us, embodying our dedication to revolutionizing travel experiences while reflecting the rich values of the Naija Spirit. We are thrilled to commence this journey and offer passengers an extraordinary flying experience.

“NG Eagle’s inaugural flight promises an exceptional travel experience characterized by safety, comfort, reliability, and an unwavering commitment to providing top-tier air travel experience.

“The airline’s meticulous preparations for the inaugural flight demonstrates a significant step towards not merely transporting passengers but curating memorable journeys that forge lasting connections, hence, connecting hearts.

“NG Eagle cordially invites passengers to be part of this historic moment and to experience firsthand the embodiment of the Naija Spirit throughout their journey.”