NEW YEAR: NNU greets Ndokwa Nation, lauds FG on establishment of varsity in Ndokwaland

…As Ndubisi reels out union’s activities for 2024

The President-General of Ndokwa Ndokwa Neku Union (NNU), General Mike Ndubisi, has felicitated with the good people of Ndokwa nation worldwide on the New Year while he commends the Federal and State governments on the establishment of the Federal University of Medical and Health Sciences (FUMHS), in Kwale, the traditional headquarters of Ndokwa nation in Delta State, South-South Nigeria, as he reeled out the group’s activities for 2024.

This was contained in a statement issued and personally signed by the retired General in Kwale over the weekend, stressing God’s benevolence for his people in the outgoing year 2023. He specifically thanked God for the life of his people home and abroad, particularly the productive population of Ukwani speaking people all over the world.

For their resilience, patriotism and can-do spirit, which he noted is peculiar to the people of Ndoka nation the NNU scribe said, he is immensely proud and excited that in all they do, Ndokwa have shown hardwork and zeal for excellence in all spheres of life and has demonstrated sufficient capacity to build a virile nation of Ndokwa people.

He called on his people never to lose hope as he noted that looking into the future of his people, he sees visionary leaders of tomorrow. He advised them never to be distracted but sustain the good name they have acquired over the years.

Specifically, the NNU boss said, in his message, that he leads an executive of great minds with savvy and a mindset for a creative conscious ndokwa population in sync with the new world order and to this, he added that his leadership would do everything and anything to support sons and daughters of ndokwaland anywhere in the world, noting that the drive of the union is to foster human capital – growth and material development to ultimately change the ugly trajectory of poverty and alienation of his people for the good of all and sundry.

General Ndubisi further commended the Delta State Government for the provision of land for the take off of the FUMHS, adding that the swift approval given by the Governor, Rt Hon (Elder) Sheriff Oborevwori-led administration for the provision of structural site for the University in Kwale doused every doubt surrounding the establishment of the citadel of learning. The NNU President General assured that the Union will not relent on its oars to see the fruition and possible take off of the first federal university in Ndokwa. He congratulated his people on the feat achieved and greatly thanked those individuals and corporate bodies that made it possible for Ndokwa nation to have the university.

According to the retired Gen. NNU would be delighted to have more federal government’s presence in the oil-rich Ndokwaland, saying, until the best is granted his people, the struggle remains the Union’s preoccupation.

He called for understanding on the part of his people stressing that there are more plans to thrust up Ndokwa nation and her people among the comity of ethnic nations in the country and beyond as he seeks the support of all and sundry particularly the Ndokwa political establishment for the lofty dreams of the Union to be achieved.

The dream of a befitting Ndokwa House, a secretariat for the Union, he said, received limited attention in 2023 from the Delta State government, for which he remains very grateful, but more needs to be done to see it to fruition. While calling on the nation’s youths to eschew crimes, criminalities, stay safe and out of trouble in the new year, Ndubisi added that the dreams of a well-meaning Ndokwa person is to remain focused, law abiding, hard working and to productively add his/her quota to national growth and development, stressing that his leadership will sustain the war against the marginalisation of Ndokwa people.

The statement said, the Union has struggled to surmount several challenges, particularly funds, since the inception of his administration and commended those he described as committed sons and daughters of Ndokwa nation who have commendably made themselves available to grow and uplift their father land in cooperation with his leadership to which he said the Union is appreciative. He promised never to fail his people on whose mandate he and his executives are leading the “greatest people on earth.”

According to the President General, his leadership shall be holding the Annual General Meeting (AGM), tentatively in the second week of April 2024 where the Ndokwa Agenda and unity shall be the focus of the event.

“On behalf of the executives of the NNU, I want to appreciate my good people of Ndokwa nation for demonstrating greatness in all facets of human endeavour. Of note is the resilience nature of my people both home and abroad. I pray that the good Lord exalts all sons and daughters of our land wherever they may be as they work hard to achieve excellence. I ask for divine protection for our people in the new year and beyond, and by this time next year, we shall count, and none shall be missing.

“The FG has given us a University for which we commend the operators of our political system and also ask that the Coastal railway being proposed by the federal government runs through Ndokwa land. We further demand that the step down of the Okpai power plant in our nation be facilitated to remove our people from age-long darkness. As peace loving people, we shall drive home our demands through constructive engagement with all tiers of government or corporate bodies, without let or hindrance. Once again, on behalf of my executives, I thank our people for the opportunity given us to serve and God willing, we shall do more in days ahead,” General Ndubisi stated.