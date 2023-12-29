Never look back when challenges come, use failure as keystone – Funmilola Tella

By Rita Okoye

Many Africans in the Diaspora have shared their struggles and journeys while getting to the top and non matches the story of the Nigerian real estate and mortgage expert, Dr Funmilola Tella.

Born in Nigeria, Lagos, Funmilola arrived in London several years ago with hopes to make it just like every other African. She studied at London Business School and had high hopes of making it big and prospering.

However, the process was never as smooth as she predicted, she rapidly realised that having a good degree does not qualify you to having that top job one desires. Ultimately, she was already aware that there was no quick rich scheme and in order to survive in a foreign country, she had no choice but start from the very bottom doing odd jobs here and there to make ends meet.

The single mother of a 15 year old boy recalls working at the popular German discount supermarket called Lidl which operates around 12000 stores. She grafted in the company for 12 years where she started from a low position and ending up as the bakery manager. She gave her all to the job until she could no longer offer more to a position that yielded no personal growth.

Subsequently, as Funmilola embarked on a journey of personal development, she stumbled upon two books that changed her life forever. Dr Funmilola Tella said, “I resigned as Lidl bakery manager as soon as I recognised my purpose in life and I credit the courage to change my life to these two books; Rich Dad Poor Dad by Robert Kiyosaki and Who I Am by Dr Sunday Adelaja”

Dr Funmilola took bold decisions to enter the financial services industry setting up her first company offices in London’s financial district, Canary Wharf in 2020. The company called FT RICH MUMMY FS is a fast growing financial business providing services such as will writing, mortgages and estate planning. With over 50 staff and offices in USA and Nigeria, the company is set to establish new offices in Dubai in 2024. Asked what inspired her to take such a huge stride to get in the financial services industry, she responded, “I love to take charge of my life and my fast lifestyle so I sell the fast life to others. I have wealthy clients who seek my services,”

Her exemplary contributions towards the financial industry has recently led to her being honoured with her first ever award, The Commonwealth Business award which was hosted by Prof. Pauline Long and facilitated by Lord John Taylor of Warwick and Lord Dominic Johnson CBE who is the UK government Trade and Investment Minister.

With the fast life she lives as a result of hard work and tenacity, Funmilola has a love for fine assets such as Rolex watches, Yachts and fast cars. Her favourite ride at the moment is her metallic blue Ferrari. Apart from living life fully with her son by her side, she is passionate about empowering women hence the establishment of her second company FT RICH MUMMY CLUB 101 where she coaches small businesses on how to scale, grow and sell.

The award-winning Entrepreneur cites her greatest success as establishing 3 branches of her company in just under three years especially at a time when the world experienced and enormous economic dip due to Covid-19.

The inspiring business woman is extremely positive about the future and would like to get her company listed on the US and UK stock exchange in 2030 with 9 figures in revenue.

“My advice to young CEOs is to never look back whenever challenges come and use failure as your keystone.” Dr Funmilola Tella