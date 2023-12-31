Navy intercepts three stowaways on Europe-bound ship

By Efe Onodjae

The Nigerian Navy Ship Beecroft’s patrol team, in a joint operation with Maritime Component Commander Operation AWATSE, intercepted and apprehended three stowaways attempting illegal migration on the Tanker Vessel FRONT Altiers at Lagos road stead, bound for Europe.

The incident occured on Wednesday 27 December 2023.

A release by the Nigerian Navy Ship Beecroft which was partly read: “According to the Commander Nigerian Navy Ship BEECROFT, Commodore Kolawole, acting on reliable intelligence, the patrol team meticulously extracted the stowaways concealed in the rudder compartment of the vessel, preventing them from exposure to life-threatening situations during the long voyage.”

Speaking on the arrest, Commodore Oguntuga said: “The individuals identified as Ebuka Daniel, 29, Enugu state; Samuel Abraham, 32, Edo State, and Christian Happy 32,, Delta state, were discovered to have boarded with the assistance of fishermen for a fee of N20,000.

“The swift and commendable efforts of the patrol team ensured the timely intervention, avoiding potential security threats associated with unauthorized access.

“The stowaways have been disembarked and handed over to the Nigerian Immigration Service for necessary action.

“This incident highlights the crucial role of the Nigerian Navy in maritime security and upholding the rule of law, exemplifying the unwavering dedication under the leadership of Vice Admiral EI Ogalla, Chief of the Naval Staff.“