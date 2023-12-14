NANS hails FG for exempting tertiary institutions from IPPIS

By Adesina Wahab

The National Association of Nigerian Students, NANS, has commended the Federal Government for exempting tertiary institutions owned by it from the Integrated Personnel Payroll Information System, IPPIS.

The student body noted that the decision will completely put an end to one of the areas of disagreements with workers in those institutions.

In a statement on Wednesday night by the President of the Senate of NANS, Comrade Akinteye Afeez, the development would bring some sort of relief to the system.

“This exemption serves as a significant relief for our universities and tertiary institutions, addressing the persistent concerns raised by academic authorities. The responsiveness of President Bola Tinubu to the pleas of the educational sector underscores a commitment to fostering a conducive environment for learning and academic excellence.

“We commend the government’s understanding of the intricacies involved and its willingness to engage in dialogue to arrive at a solution beneficial to all stakeholders.

As we celebrate this positive development, NANS calls upon our esteemed lecturers to embrace this opportunity by being proactive in fulfilling their duties. The heart of our nation’s progress lies in the education imparted within these institutions, and the dedication of lecturers is pivotal to shaping the future of our country.

“NANS encourages a renewed sense of collaboration between the government and educators to ensure the continuous improvement of our educational system. Let us collectively work towards creating an atmosphere conducive to academic growth, research, and innovation.

“Once again, we express our gratitude to the Federal Government for heeding the pleas and looks forward to continued collaboration with the government to address challenges and enhance the quality of education in Nigeria.”

Recall that the exemption was announced on Wednesday by the Minister of Education, Prof. Tahur Mamman, SAN.