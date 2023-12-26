NACA calls for responsible sexual behavior during festive season

By Joseph Erunke, ABUJA

The National Agency for the Control of AIDS,NACA, has reminded the public of the importance of responsible and safe sexual behavior to prevent the spread of HIV and other Sexually Transmitted Infections,STIs.

The Director General of NACA, Dr. Gambo Aliyu said engaging in unsafe and unclean sexual activities can significantly heighten the risk of HIV transmission and other STIs.

The NACA boss, whose advice came in the heels of festive season, said:”The holiday season is a time of joy and celebration, and as we come together with loved ones, it is paramount that we prioritize our health and well-being.”

A statement by the agency’s Head, Public Relations and Protocol, Toyin Aderibigbe,quoted him as saying:”As we celebrate this festive season, let us make responsible choices in our intimate lives. By adopting and advocating for responsible sexual practices, we can collectively contribute to a healthier and happier community,” he said.

Dr Aliyu added “Abstinence, maintaining faithfulness to your partner, and consistently using condoms are among the most effective measures to prevent the transmission of these infections.”

He said NACA remains steadfast in its commitment to raising awareness and promoting preventive measures that will safeguard public health.

Recall that the National Agency for the Control of AIDS,NACA, is Nigeria’s primary agency responsible for the coordination and control of HIV/AIDS programmes.