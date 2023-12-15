‘My Oga at the top’: NSCDC’s Obafaiye promoted Deputy Commandant-General

A Senior Officer, Shem Obafaiye has been promoted to the position of the Deputy Commandant-General of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) by the Minister of Interior, Dr. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo.



It was gathered that Obafaiye was honored with two of his colleagues as deputy commandants-general: Fasiu Adeyinka, ex-Kwara commandant, and Raji, ex-Imo commandant.

Announcing the promotion, Tunji-Ojo tweeted: “As the chairman of the Civil Defence, Correctional, Fire and Immigration Services Board (CDCFIB), I decorated the three new Deputy Commandants General of the @official_NSCDC today.”

Recall Obafaiye rose to prominence in Nigeria after a notable interview on Channels Television in 2013.

During the interview, he was asked to state the NSCDC’s website for members of the public who would like to get information about the agency.

He said: “The one (website) that we are going to make use of is going to be made known by my Oga at the top. Yes. I can’t announce one now, and my Oga says it’s another one that we are going to use.

“If you want to know about NSCDC as at now. Ok, www.nscdc…. That’s all.”

The interview, which was compressed into a 1 minute 8 second video, quickly became viral on social media, with music DJs spinning a’remix’ of the interview and shirts with the ‘Oga at the top’ logo’ being sold on online stores.

Obafaiye would go on to be replaced as the NSCDC’s Lagos state commandant with Clement Adesuyi of the Oyo State Command succeeding him.

Vanguard News