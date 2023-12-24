My music inspires fans to greatness, brings the world closer – Ceetwo

Fast-rising Afrobeat singer and songwriter, Samuel Aduragbemi Salawu, popularly called Ceetwo, has shared the huge impacts his music had continued to have on his fans and other music lovers globally.

Ceetwo, whose voice has made him a favorite among listeners of all ages, added that response from fans revealed how they have been able to scale many hurdles after listening to his music daily.

The artiste, who has been praised for his unique music style and production, disclosed this through a statement released by his media office yesterday.

Ceetwo, who has been described by many music experts as a threat in the Afrobeat community, stressed that response received from fans revealed that he should continue on the path that he has chosen because his songs are catchy and have a lot of impacts.

According to him, if you’re like most people, you will probably dream while listening to my music. I promise you that you will feel the various emotions listening to my jams. So, for those that have not listened to my music, get ready for a wholesome experience.

He revealed that messages from fans have exposed him to impacts his songs continuously have on listeners.

“They said my songs have a lot of beautiful melodies that will easily resonate with anyone listening to it. And that my content is sure to keep anyone entertained for an extended period of time. Also, anyone listening will be able to feel like he or she is in a different world”.

Meanwhile, in the statement, the artiste, who had released several hits songs, revealed that a new song would be released soon and will be titled: ‘YOLO’ (You Only Live Once)”.