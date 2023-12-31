More MSMEs will get eight-hour power supply in 2024 – FG

Adelabu

The Federal Government has assured that more Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) will get eight-hour power supply across the country in 2024.

The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Job Creation and MSMEs, Temitola Adekunle-Johnson, gave this assurance in an interview on Channels Television on Sunday.

Adekunle-Johnson said, “We are in deep discussion with the REA. trying to install solar-powered access for MSMEs across many markets.

“What we are doing is that where you have a market that has a cluster of small businesses – maybe a thousand of them – we are trying to power those markets to ensure that these MSMEs come into their businesses daily, they have guaranteed eight hours of light.”

He said the government is poised to ensure that the project sees the light of day.

Adekunle-Johnson noted that the immediate past administration did a test run in Ariaria Market in Aba, Abia State.