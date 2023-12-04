More insight into flight delays, cancellations

…Air Peace to surpass growth trajectory —Nwuba

By Prince Okafor

Amidst complaints amongst air travelers in Nigeria over flights delays and cancellations, stakeholders have clarify that airlines shoulder only three percent of the problems experienced by passengers.

They noted that the factors at play stem from the operating environment beyond their control.

Commenting on the aviation industry challenges in Nigeria, Chairman/ CEO of Air Peace, Mr Allen Onyema, challenged critics that if global airlines come into Nigeria’s local operational conditions without special support, they wouldn’t last beyond 72 hours.

Explaining with more details he stated: “Air Peace alone this year has had about 18 bird strikes, you know what that means to the operations of an airline. One airline alone 18, the year is not finished and we are talking about airlines posting delays.

“When one happens, each aircraft is supposed to do seven to eight flights in a day, once that happens assuming you are doing your first or second flight, it is very difficult to recover to do the other flights on time.

“When we criticize airlines for delays and cancellations we must tell ourselves the truth and look at what causes these delays. We just talked about bird strike in fact there was a day when we had two bird strikes in one day in one station in Benin. Our airbus landed with a bird strike our E2 went to rescue passengers and got hit by another bird strike.”

Meanwhile, other stakeholders have commended the role of Air Peace in the development of Nigeria’s aviation industry saying that the airline stands as a testament to the aspirations of a nation’s global standard and competitiveness.

Stakeholders commendation

In a chat with the President of the Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association of Nigeria and the former Chief Executive Officer of Associated Airlines, Dr. Alex Nwuba, he told Aviation World that Air Peace’s position in West Africa is commendable.

He said: “The airline has grown from its initial three Dornier aircraft to over 40 aircraft today, making it not just the largest airline in Nigeria but in West and Central Africa.

“It has further ordered 10 brand new Embraer jets to modernize its fleet and demonstrate its plans for further growth.

“Beyond Nigeria, it is expanding its operations regionally and internationally and could have surpassed its current growth trajectory if the operating environment did not throw up so many roadblocks and challenges, however, we have seen the resilience of the Company and expect that within the next decade, it will present serious challenges to its East African competitors and exceed those of South Africa.

“Air Peace is poised with the right management to become the primary choice for accessing the African market.”

Also, the Emir of Kano, Aminu Ado Bayero, has showered encomium to the airline for its remarkable contributions to the country.

He said: “Air Peace investments underscore Air Peace’s unwavering dedication to providing customers with an unparalleled onboard experience.”

Following the airline’s order for additional 10 planes, the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, commended the management of Air Peace on their milestone achieved. He said: “I support our local initiatives generally. So, any other local airline that achieves any milestone, I will always be there to support them.

“I am doing this because one of my Key Performance Indicators, KPIs, would be the support for the growth and survival of our local airlines and local operators.”

Founded in 2013, this private Nigerian airline has over time emerged as the largest in both Nigeria and West Africa.

Air Peace has cultivated profound connections with its travellers, embodying its commitment to exceptional service through warm cabin crew greetings and attentive passenger care.

For instance, Aviation World reported that the airline recently collaborated with the Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria, FAAN, to introduce transit flights connecting the Murtala Muhammed International Airport in Lagos to various regional and international cities.

These newly introduced transit routes serve destinations such as Accra-Mumbai-Accra, Accra-Jeddah-Accra, Accra-Johannesburg-Accra, Dakar-Jeddah, Dakar-Mumbai, Accra-Freetown-Accra, Accra-Douala-Accra, Monrovia-Lome-Monrovia, Accra-Dakar-Accra, Lome-Accra-Lome, and Accra-Banjul-Accra.

This development enables passengers from other countries to seamlessly access international and regional destinations by converging in Lagos, eliminating the need to leave the airport.

Air Peace’s influence extends beyond mere air travel, symbolizing connectivity that bridges cities and cultures across the continent.

In Nigeria, the airline flies to Abuja, Akure, Anambra, Asaba, Benin, Calabar, Enugu, Gombe, Ibadan, Ilorin, Kano, Lagos, Maiduguri, Makurdi, Owerri, Portharcourt, Uyo, Warri, Yola.

Air Peace’s flights weave a tapestry of unity across African skies, connecting to Douala, Dakar, Banjul, Accra, Lome, Benin Republic, Monrovia, Freetown, South Africa.