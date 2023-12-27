Miyetti Allah condemns Plateau killing

Scene of one of the communities attacked

Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN) has condemned the resurgent violence and bloodbath in Bakkos Local Government Area of Plateau state, which claimed many lives.

The National President of MACBAN, Alhaji Baba Othman-Ngelzarma condemned the killings in a statement issued on Wednesday in Abuja.

“The intolerance that is fanning this circle of violence must be stopped by the Federal and Plateau State Governments.

” This act of barbarism by the actors must be condemned by all, irrespective of religious or ethnic affiliation,” he said.

Othman-Ngelzarma said the association supported President Bola Tinubu in his directives to the security agencies to fish out the culprits and bring them to book.

He also thanked the President for his directive that relief materials be distributed to the victims.

Othman-Ngelzarma enjoined the Plateau State Government to consider and include pastoralists among the beneficiaries of the relief materials

According to him, pastoralists were the greater victims of the calamity.

“As a responsible association, we call on the leadership of both the antagonist and protagonist in the area to embrace peace.

” Leaders from all sides must understand that continuous spilling of innocent citizens’ blood will only bring misery and not peace.

” It is clear that all these years, where violence had been the order of the day, people had gained nothing either as victors or losers,” he said

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalled that President Tinubu strongly condemned the heinous and brutal attacks in Bokkos and Barkin-Ladi Local Government Areas of Plateau State, which resulted in the tragic loss of many lives.

In a statement by Presidential spokesman Ajuri Ngelale on Tuesday in Abuja, Tinubu directed security agencies to immediately move in, scout every stretch of the zone, and apprehend the culprits.

The President also directed the immediate mobilisation of relief resources for surviving victims of the attacks as well as medical treatment for the wounded.