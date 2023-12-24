Mayor Akpodoro greets Urhobo nation at Christmas

The Mayor of Urhoboland, His Excellency Eshanekpe Israel, a.k.a Akpodoro has congratulated all sons and daughters of the Urhobo nation worldwide and Nigerians at large on Christmas noting that the season is worthy of celebration given the birth and the marvellous of the Lord Jesus Christ centuries ago.

Calling on the Urhobo-speaking people worldwide during the grand finale of the activities marking the end of the year ceremony for the Agimor Group Ltd, over the weekend in Abuja, Akpodoro who is the President and CEO of the group urged Nigerians to exude love in all they do particularly in this Yuletide season noting that Christ epitomises peace and love.

In his special message, the Mayor extended his season’s greetings to the traditional institution in Urhoboland as he poured encomiums on all urhobo monarchs describing them as the best that can happen to the people of God. “They have been leading us over the years in the best Urhobo culture and tradition and we owe them their place of honour in all we do. May the Christmas celebrations be merry as we all happily usher in a glorious and prosperous New Year. My message goes to all Urhobo speaking of the world in particular and Nigerians in general. May Nigeria succeed. Congratulations to all kits and kins.” The elated Mayor Stated.

Stressing further on the need to show love this season, the vociferous Mayor said, only love sustains a nation as he called on Urhobo Youths to stay out of trouble, stay safe and be saved adding that only a peaceful people can be developed.

The Mayor stressed that Nigeria is undergoing a ‘surgical operation’ by way of revolutionary changes being pivoted by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu saying there is hope for the citizenry under the All Progressives Congress, APC-led administration while he calls for the support of all to enable a sustainable change, growth and development.

In his assessment of the current administration at the centre noted that the government is trudging on in an unprecedented manner into the delivery of a nation that citizens will be proud of, as he gave the President a pass mark given what he described as his giant strides made within the past six months in the saddle.