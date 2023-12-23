May Edochie bags ambassadorship in Lagos

By DEBORAH OKORO, edited by Benjamin Njoku

Instagram sensation, May Edochie is ending the year on a good note as she has landed another ambassadorial deal.

This time the beautiful mother of three has been unveiled as the brand ambassador for the newly opened Lagos branch of Omas Studios.

The opening of the studio, located in the highbrow Chevron, Lekki area of Lagos took place last Sunday amid pomp and pageantry.

In attendance were notable actors including Segun Arinze, Charles Inojie, Abubakar Yakubu and Pastor Pauline Jaja who made words of declaration and sanctified the studio with anointed oil.

The classy event was spiced up with live music and stunning visuals, showcasing the studio’s cutting-edge facilities and creative energy. This landmark debut marks a new chapter for Omas Studios, which also has branches in Port-Harcourt and Abuja. The highlight of the event was the unveiling of May Edochie as the brand ambassador for the Omas Studios.

Speaking after her unveiling, Amb May expressed excitement following the development.

“ I feel good,I’m excited and happy. I am just grateful to God for making this happen. Omas said I was prayerfully selected and it was ordained by God. I hope and know that it will go beyond our expectations,” May said. She promised to use her platform to push the brand and showcase to the world what Omas studios is doing, what they have done before and what they would do in future.

On the choice of May Edochie as the brand ambassador for her outfit, DR. Joy Ezeike popularly known as Omas said apart from being prayerfully selected, her humility and personality were the attributes that attracted her to the mother of three children. “I like her humility, personality, I can see the grace of God follows her and when I approached her it was not a problem,” Omas added.