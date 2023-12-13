Mass Comm graduate turns fashion designer

When after graduation in 2020, youthful Adedamola Moyosore Odedina proceeded to Kwara State for his compulsory National Youth Corps programme, little did he know that fate have a completely different plan in stock for him. Adedamola, a Mass Communications graduate of Babcock University, Illisan in Ogun State had an unusual opportunity on completion of his NYSC programme to proceed for an internship with Nobel Afrik Training School, a dress-making Academy in Lagos.

It sounded odd that a Mass Communication graduate would get attracted to dress-making. But a determined Damola was bent on pushing his love for the sewing of casual wear ahead with a determination to turn it to a money-making venture. He pushed on with his training and today he is better for it as he become the brain behind the designer outfit known as M Collections.

The young man has turned his skills in the sewing of casual wear to a money spinner and he is savouring it as he has taken it to a new level after working with many designers and attending exhibitions and fashion shows at different times and this has taken him out of Nigeria to attend many exhibitions in different parts of Europe.

He just showcased his design collections at an event known as Fashion Fushion, UK pop up show which took place recently at the Bullring and Grand Central, right in the middle of Birmingham City Centre in the United Kingdom. With this achievement, Adedamola may turn out to be one of the designers to look out for in the coming years.

“I am proud to have come this far” the excited latest Nigerian designer proudly stated in an interview. “As a Mass Communications graduate, i just felt that I could do something more creative outside my field of study, I opted to take some lessons in cloth designing because of my love for casual wears and I thank God that I went through the leaning process patiently and today, the rest is history” he added.

He expressed his determination to take his M Collections outfit to a very high level of recognition in Nigeria and abroad.