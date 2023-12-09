Marriage is not in my agenda – Evan Okoro

By Benjamin Njoku

Controversial actress Evan Okoro who once expressed her frustration in respect of finding Mr. Right, has declared that marriage was not in her agenda at least for now.

The actress made this assertion, in a short video she shared on her Instagram page. She was a year older days back, and in celebration of her special day, the Imo State-born actress broke the internet, with her semi-nude photos, which were posted on IG. The hot photos sparked mixed-reactions on IG, with many of her followers condemning her for flaunting her body on social media, while others were left drooling over seductive pictures.

Responding, the actress, said “Evil hearts are scared of opening my pictures. God loves and accepts me this way. So who are you to question us? It’s my season take it or you leave it”

In a short video, the actress warned that nobody should come to her Instagram page to talk about marriage. According to her, “Marriage is not in my agenda for now. My dream is to enjoy myself to the fullest.” She added, “ I will keep enjoying myself until God will say to me, it’s okay…give your life to me. My fantasy is to take myself to the altar and ask the Rev. Father to wed only me.

“I am stingy to share my body with any man. I can share it with my boyfriend because he loves me and I love him. So, stop telling me who carries this butt that I am flaunting on social media. It’s not for wholesale, we only have one life to live, allow me to live it to the fullest. Stop asking me who will marry me.”

Recall that Evan Okoro once said in an Instagram post that she struggled in the past to find a partner to no avail. She also expressed her frustration with people who have been advising her to get married, stating that they themselves may not be perfect and have no right to dictate her life choices. So, her passion at the moment is to keep flaunting her boobs and butt on Instagram.