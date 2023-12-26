Man United vs Aston Villa: Ten Hag urges team to step up

Man United play Aston Villa at Old Trafford on Tuesday, having lost half of their games and failing to score in their last four.

Erik ten Hag has charged his players to step up and save Manchester United’s season, as he fights for his job after the arrival of major investor Sir Jim Ratcliffe.

The announcement on Christmas Eve that Ratcliffe is paying £1.3 billion for a quarter stake in Man United could not have come at a worse moment for the United manager, who sorely needs a turnaround in results to avert the axe.

The INEOS owner will not take complete charge of football activities until February, but he will still have a say at Old Trafford.

Ahead of the clash against Aston Villa, Man United manager Ten Hag demanded a response from his players after dropping to eighth place in the Premier League table, saying: “We know what the standard is at Manchester United, and we have to win as a team.

“I have to take responsibility and the players have to take responsibility. Every individual has to contribute 100 per cent in that responsibility we have.

“In every game, the players have to step up. Maybe in moments you expect from the seniors even more with young players around. But if you are good enough, you are also old enough.”

“We have to do it together. It doesn’t matter what age it is. We have to put out a team that has to win the game.

“Villa are in very good form so if you are creating chances, you have to take them and score otherwise you don’t’ win games. That is clear.’ Ten Hag is hoping the United fans get behind their team on what promises to be a big night at Old Trafford.

“I’m sure that they are very disappointed in us and we have to put things right and do things differently,’ he added.

“We really appreciate all the time they are supporting us even with the setbacks. This season they are behind us all the time, and we really appreciate it.

“But, of course, we need any help but first of all the team and I have to do it.”

Vanguard News