Man electrocuted while erecting billboard in Ogun

By James Ogunnaike

A man, identified as Badmus Ola has reportedly died of electrocution in the Kajola area of Owode-Egba, in Obafemi/Owode local government area of Ogun State.

It was gathered that the incident happened around 4.45 pm on Christmas Day.

Our correspondent learnt that the man, along with five others, had been contracted to remove a billboard in the area and replace it with a new one.

However, while replacing it with another one, the deceased victim was said to have held on to an iron rod.

An eyewitness, who spoke under the condition of anonymity said, Ola was electrocuted when the iron rod he held mistakenly touched the high-tension cable.

Confirming the incident on Tuesday, the State Police Public Relations Officer, Odutola Omolola, said the corpse had been removed and deposited at a mortuary in the area.

“It happened yesterday (Monday) when they were removing a billboard. He died instantly. The corpse has been deposited at the Idera Hospital Morgue,” Odutola said.