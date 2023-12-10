Love as a miracle key, By Funmi Komolafe

Brethren, in a couple of weeks, it would be Christmas day. The date set aside to remember the birth of our Lord Jesus Christ.

Were you able to attend any of the special programmes, suggested last week? If not, you can get on to You Tube and connect with that of RCCG.

The merciful God will show up for you in Jesus name.

We are in a season of joy. For many Christians it reminds us of the greatest joy that God sent to mankind and that is JESUS.

As the year winds down, we should be thankful to God if not for anything but for the fact that God has kept us alive.

Many others are also rejoicing because the long waited breakthrough has arrived and it has brought them joy.

Joy makes us happy. It is defined as “ the emotion of great happiness”.

When Christ was born, an angel of the Lord appeared to the shepherds that were watching over their flock and told them about joy.

Luke 2 vs.10 & 11 ( KJV) : “ And the angel said unto them, Fear not: behold, I bring you good tidings of great joy, which shall be to all people.

For unto you is born this day in the city of David a Saviour, which is Christ the Lord”

Brethren, God the father made a great sacrifice to send us his only begotten son, Jesus.

I mean God deprived himself of the company of his son that you and I may have eternal joy.

Our Lord Jesus made a great sacrifice that we may overcome challenges when we call his name.

You are familiar with the stories of how Jesus during his ministry on earth, brought joy into many homes. People in sorrow had joy restored beyond their imagination.

All of these weren’t without discomfort for our Lord in human flesh.

The Holy Bible reminds us in Hebrews 12 vs. 2 : “ Looking unto Jesus the author and finisher of our faith; who for the joy that was set before him endured the cross, despising the shame, and is set down at the right hand of the throne of God”.

Brethren, Jesus would have loved to remain seated at the right hand of God not going through all that he went through in the hands of men but he consented to the will of the Father that he should come in human flesh to save us.

Brethren, what have you sacrificed for others?

I don’t have enough is not a good reason not to bless others and cheer them up. Besides, it isn’t only money that can be used to make others glad. Your godly counsel could save a depressed soul.

You must be prepared to sacrifice a part of your comfort for others to have joy.

Remember, the Holy Bible tells us in Matthew 5 vs. 7: “ Blessed are the merciful: for they shall obtain mercy”.

When we receive mercy our heart is filled with joy when we show mercy unto others, we fill their lives with joy.

Brethren, this season of joy is not just for you to keep rejoicing, it is also for you to spread the message of joy and fill the lives of others with happiness.

You need to ask yourself, what are you ready to part with that others may have joy?

God wants us to sow into the lives of others.

I’ll share the testimony of two women who were neighbours. One had a daughter and within two years, she was blessed with a set of twins; a boy and a girl.

The other one was still waiting on the Lord for a child after over a decade of marriage.

In the neighbourhood, she was a subject of mockery.

When the fruitful woman had a set of twins, the barren woman took it upon herself to help the new mother of multiple babies.

She made sure she assisted the new mother to get helpers and became a regular visitor to the house of the fruitful woman. Needless to say that the bond of friendship became stronger.

While the woman considered barren rendered assistance, other women mocked her. She heard them but ignored them.

Years after, God blessed the woman considered barren with a set of twins, two girls.

Perhaps God rewarded her with multiple babies because she showed love and care for her neighbour.

What is the point here? It’s simply that whatever, we are waiting on the Lord for, we should shower others in need with love.

When we do this, we are making ways for God to show us mercy and answer our own prayers too.

After all, we are told that God is love.

1st John 4 vs. 7&8 : “ Beloved, let us love one another: for love is of God; and every one that loveth is born of God, and knoweth God.

He that loveth not knoweth not God; for God is love.”.

The Bible tells us in verses 10-12 of the same chapter. “ Herein is love, not that we loved God, but that he loved us, and sent his Son to be the propitiation for our sins.

Beloved, if God so loved us, we ought to also love one another.

No man hath seen God at any time. If we love one another, God dwelleth in us, and his love is perfected in us”.

Brethren, it doesn’t matter what the situation is with you, at a time like this, show love to others especially the less privilege.

What is that which you desire from the Lord? You may have been praying and fasting without answers, perhaps what you need to have a breakthrough is a show of love to others.

God wants us to show love to others by giving. Is it that God hasn’t the capacity to give them? No.

Your attitude to giving could be a test of your faith.

Remember that Father Abraham was willing to sacrifice his only son, Isaac to God but the Lord saved Isaac because he confirmed that Abraham had godly love in his heart.

Before then Abraham and Sarah had entertained three men without knowing that they entertained God .

Genesis 18 vs. 1-9 tells us the story of how Abraham and Sarah entertained three men.

Unknown to them, they entertained, God the Father, God the Son and God the Holy Spirit.

What followed? Verse 10 tells us what followed: “ And he said, I will certainly return unto thee according to the time of life; and, lo, Sarah thy wife shall have a son.

And Sarah heard it in the tent door, which was behind him”.

The Bible records in verse 11-14 :” Now Abraham and Sarah were old and well stricken in age; and it ceased to be with Sarah after the manner of women.

Therefore Sarah laughed within herself, saying, After I am waxed old shall I have pleasure, my lord being old also?

And the LORD said unto Abraham, Wherefore did Sarah laugh, saying, Shall I of a surety bear a child, which am old?

The LORD asked her in verse 14: “ Is anything too hard for the LORD?

You know the rest of the story, Abraham and Sarah had Isaac .

As you show love to others this season, the Lord will give you a miracle that would surprise you.

Testimonies have confirmed that nothing is too hard for the Lord .

Therefore, I urge you to show love to others that you may receive from the Lord.

Keep faith alive and experience the God of wonders.

Enjoy Jesus.