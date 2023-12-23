Legal luminary, Niyi Akintola, installed as Asiwaju of Ido land

An Ibadan-based legal luminary, Chief Niyi Akintola was, on Saturday, installed as the Asiwaju of Ido land by the Traditional Council in Ido Local Government Area of Oyo State.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the installation of Akintola, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) took place within the premises of the council secretariat.

Among those present at the event were Akintola’s wife, Justice Rachel Akintola, a former Oyo State Head of Service, Alhaja Ololade Agboola and the state Commissioner for Information, Dotun Oyelade.

Speaking at the occasion, Akintola expressed happiness with the honour, describing it as unprecedented in the history of the council area.

He said that this would be the first time that all traditional rulers in Ido local government would jointly endorse an individual for conferment of a chieftaincy title.

“For the traditional rulers in Ido local government area to have counted me worthy for the Asiwaju of Ido title out of all the sons and daughters of Ido land, it is unprecedented.

“This is a signal that it is getting to the time I should quit politics. With my new title, I need to be open to everybody; I’m not Asiwaju of PDP or APC; I’m for everybody.

“I’m thinking seriously about it, and that’s what informed my initial rejection of the chieftaincy title, not only in Ido but in many other towns across the state,” he said.

Akintola pledged to continue to impact positively on the lives of the people of the council area.

“Though the challenges in Ido are enormous, ranging from insecurity, infrastructural development to others, I will continue impacting on people’s lives and improve on it,” he said.

Some traditional rulers, in their separate remarks, urged other well-meaning Nigerians to emulate Akintola’s gesture and contribute their own quota toward the progress and development of Ibadanland.

They said that Akintola’s commitment to shaping the society could not be over-emphasised, considering his pedigree. (NAN)