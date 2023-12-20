LASG approves N6,500 subsidy per blood unit submitted for screening 

By Providence Ayanfeoluwa, edited by Sola Ogundipe

Worried by the impact of economic challenges on residents and to ensure easier access to life-saving blood for all, the Lagos State Government has approved a N6,500 subsidy per blood unit on the costs associated with screening blood products in the state.

Disclosing this at a stakeholders’ engagement meeting in Lagos, the Executive Secretary of the Lagos State Blood Transfusion Service, LSBTS, Dr Bodunrin Oshikomaiya, explained that the measure aims to alleviate the financial burden on healthcare providers and the public and ensure easier access to life-saving blood for residents.

Osikomaiya noted that current economic realities which caused a hike in screening charges from N5,000 to N8,000 per unit, made the agency propose a total access fee of N13,500 up from N7,000.

Oshikomaiya said the State Government, understanding the financial strain on blood screening costs, has approved a subsidy of N6,500 per unit of blood available for transfusion.

She said the subsidy aims to ease the impact of the heightened expenses and ensure broader access to this critical product.

“The current economic realities have resulted in the hike in screening fees to N8,000 per unit, leading to our proposal for a total access fee of N13,500. Through the approval of Mr Governor, the Lagos State Government is subsidising N6,500 per unit of blood,” she affirmed.

Oshikomaiya reiterated the government’s commitment to providing safe blood products to residents, emphasising the importance of a stakeholders’ engagement and media chat to identify the media’s role in advocating for blood donation drives in the state.

On the need for voluntary blood donation, she described it as a life-saving gesture, devoid of adverse effects on donors’ health.

“Additionally, voluntary donations serve as a means to monitor one’s health, as comprehensive tests are conducted on donors before the donation process”, she said.

The Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Information and Strategy, Mr Olumide Shogunle commended the LSBTS for its unwavering commitment to providing safe blood products to Lagosians.

He urged the media to be acquainted with crucial information on blood donation drives and collaborate in educating the public on the importance of voluntary blood donation.

“Let us make it our duty to acquire essential information on the services provided by the LSBTS. Help us propagate the significance of blood donation. Blood is life,” he emphasised.

Nigeria currently faces a blood shortage, with estimates suggesting a need for over 1.7 million units of blood annually.