LASEPA’s crackdown on noise pollution

The recent closure of a church and some hotels by the Lagos State Government, LASG, prompts the question: Is this a one-off gesture or a new resolve to implement the laws of the state on noise pollution? This question is germane because despite existing laws, noise levels in Lagos can be quite intolerable.

Our concern for noise pollution control goes beyond Lagos. Ibadan, the capital of Oyo State, for instance, was recorded as the sixth noisiest city in the world and easily the noisiest in Nigeria, by the United Nations Environment Programme, UNEP, in 2022. Dhaka in Bangladesh topped a table of 15.

Though the Lagos State Government, like most of its peers around the country, is very poor in implementing its own laws, the sealing of these noisy centres should send a message to other noise-polluters to tone it down. The Lagos State Environmental Protection Agency, LASEPA, has already established noise thresholds that the law allows in the state. For instance, noise levels are not supposed to surpass 55 decibels during the day and 45 decibels at night in residential areas.

Perhaps due to ignorance or impunity driven by selfish motives, this law is hardly observed. Churches, mosques, hotels, event centres, lounges, clubs and party organisers tune their sounds to high heavens irrespective of the time of day. In their quest for more members or customers, religious bodies and recreation centres lodge themselves in residential areas without any regard for the convenience or well-being of their host communities.

This is so because those charged with implementing the law are nowhere to be found. Sometimes, some religious groups enjoy special “immunity” from government officials because of the influence of their leaders and the blackmail pressure that their members can bring.

We commend LASEPA for braving the odds and shutting down a branch of a popular pentecostal Church and some hotels over noise pollution.

We call on the agency to routinely monitor notorious noise centres with their equipment and take appropriate action. The people should be enlightened on what to do about consistent noise harassment, especially by religious bodies scattered around them.

In this digital age, a lot of people work from home, and many have health issues for which they need serene atmospheres to cope. People need a noise-free atmosphere to read and write. People deserve rest in their homes, especially at night. They deserve to be protected from barbarians masquerading as religious bodies.

Mosques should turn to digital devices to call their members to prayers. Worshippers can serve their God without the use of over-amplified loudspeakers.

The crackdown on noise pollution must continue.