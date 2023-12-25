Lagos launches yuletide awareness campaign

Lagos State Government Office of Climate Change and Circular Economy, OCCE, has launched a Yuletide awareness campaign, tagged: ‘#LetOurLagosBreathe’.

According to Titi Oshodi, Special Adviser to the Governor on Climate Change and Circular Economy, the campaign aims to highlight different activities that people engage in during the Yuletide, and demonstrate how these activities impact the environment.

She said the theme of the campaign, #LetOurLagosBreathe, seeks to spotlight Lagos as

a collective heritage that must be protected with pride by all Lagosians.

“And knowing that December is the season that comes with an attendant increase in energy consumption, waste accumulation and carbon emissions; all of which pose a threat to our environment and exacerbate the risk of climate change, we owe it a responsibility to the Net zero vision of our dear governor, to raise awareness” Oshodi explained.

According to her, Lagos is the global hub of what is now known as “Detty December”, the Yuletide season that witnesses millions of Lagosians engaging in various activities to unwind and celebrate their holidays.