Lagos 2024 Budget: Joint committee begins scrutiny of MDAs

By Ebunoluwa Sessou

The Joint Committee of Budget and Finance has begun the scrutiny of all government Ministries, Department and Agencies, MDAs, in Lagos State to foster best financial practices in the year 2024.

The chairman of the committee, Sa’ad Olumoh and co-chairman, Saheed Obafemi both agreed to prioritise due diligence to be able to deliver a realistic budget to the people of Lagos.

On his part, Olumoh reiterated the fact that this exercise is not a witch-hunt against any MDA but to proffer lasting solutions to the lacunas always experienced by them in every fiscal year.

He maintained that this year’s budget defence will focus more on the theme: The budget of Renewal by making sure that all human aspects will be considered before approval is granted.

He, therefore, implored all heads of MDAs to furnish the joint committee with all the necessary documents and assistance that will ease the passage of the budget as this is the wish of the leadership of the House, led by the Speaker, Rt. Hon. (Dr.) Mudashiru Ajayi Obasa, to put smiles on the faces of Lagosians through the budget.

His colleague, Obafemi attested to the fact that the exercise will be seamless if all Accounting Officers can follow the due process laid down by the committee.

“Follow due process, especially that of the Procurement Law,” he said adding that the exercise is focused on curbing wastage and ensuring right things are done at the right time.