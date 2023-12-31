 Labour Party demands priority for welfare, security of Nigerians

By John Alechenu, Abuja

The Labour Party has demanded that the President Bola Tinubu-led All Progressives Congress APC administration should pay greater attention to the security and welfare of Nigerians in the New Year as opposed to its current fixation on the comfort of government officials.

The party also berated the administration over its alleged insensitivity to the sufferings of ordinary citizens.

This was contained in a statement signed by its National Publicity Secretary, Obiora Ifoh, in Abuja, on Sunday.

He said, “As we bid the year 2023 farewell and usher in 2024, we in the Labour Party, pray that God intervenes and brings succor to us all as Nigerians have been exposed to uphold hardships because of maladministration and insensitive government in place.

“While we pray, we also enjoin Nigerians to take a closer look at budgetary provisions and sectorial allocations in the 2024 budget.

“Without a doubt, the President Bola Tinubu-led All Progressives Congress administration has displayed a disdain for the security and welfare of Nigerians.

“Looking at the 2024 budget, we cannot fail to notice the undue attention given to the comfort of those in power to the detriment of the majority of Nigerians.

“Critical sectors of the economy such as Education and Health were allocated N1.27tr and N1.33tr representing 7.9 and 4.8 percent of the entire budget respectively.

“This is in a budget which has items like: N3bn for Senate Car Park, N1bn for Constitution Review, N78.62bn for the House of Representatives and N36.727bn for the National Assembly Office, N4bn for National Assembly Recreation Centre among other unbelievable allocations.

“Our Presidential candidate in the 2023 elections, Mr. Peter Obi, had earlier drawn attention to the misplaced priorities and insensitivity of the President and his party in the allocation of staggering sums for the renovation of the President and Vice President’s Offices and trips for them and their hangers on for which a humongous amount of N35.961bn was set aside.

“Nigerians have continued to suffer in the hands of bandits, terrorists, kidnappers and criminals of all sorts but all the administration is concerned about is the comfort of those elected to serve and make life better and more meaningful for ordinary Nigerians.

“It is our hope that those concerned will have a rethink and put the welfare and security of ordinary Nigerians first in the coming year, it is not too late to revisit the 2024 budget. “