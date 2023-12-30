Kwarans laud Hon Gbenga Power

….as Gbenga Power Foundation touches lives with millions of Naira worth of palliatives for yuletide celebration

Bags of rice worth millions of naira have been distributed to beneficiaries in Igbaja, Ifelodun Local Government Area of Kwara State, by a philanthropist and All Progressives Congress APC Stalwart, Honourable Gbenga Oyekunle Power, under his pet philanthropic outfit, the Gbenga Power Foundation.

Unveiling the rice for distribution, Kwara State Chairman, All Progressives Congress, APC, Prince Sunday Fagbemi, charged the party ward chairmen to ensure the rice palliative gets to target beneficiaries in the spirit of the festive season.

Prince Fagbemi harped on unity among party supporters from the grassroots as he urged them to remain loyal and be disciplined, as any member found culpable of disregarding the party’s constitution would not be handled with kids’ gloves.

While commending the philanthropic gesture of Hon Gbenga Power, the Party Chairman urged the ward leaders to be transparent in the distribution of the palliative.

In his remarks, Founder, Gbenga Power Foundation, and Stalwart of APC in Ifelodun Local Government, Hon Gbenga Oyekunle Power, said the food palliative is part of his singular effort to celebrate Yuletide season with his people.

Hon Oyekunle Power, who pointed out that the rice distribution is expected to cut across APC wards in Ifelodun, Offa, and Oyun Local Governments, described Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq’s style of leadership as purposeful and urged all Kwarans to rally around the administration.

Also speaking, Elerin of Adanla Oba Abdulganiyu Adedunmoye cautioned politicians in Ifelodun Local Government and the entire Kwara-South against politics of backstabbing and to be united to attract tremendous development to the Senatorial district.

TIC Chairman, Ifelodun Local Government, Jide Shonibare, chronicled the philanthropic gestures of Hon Gbenga Power, eulogised him for being of succour to the needy, and prayed for the realisation of his personal and political ambitions.

There were goodwill messages from the State APC Secretary, Alhaji Ishowo, the acting Chairman of the party in Ifelodun Local Government, Elder Olurotimi Ajisafe, State Youth Leader of the party, Comrade Duduyemi, and a representative of women, among others.