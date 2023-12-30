KOGI: 21 Ajaokuta kidnapped victims rescued, as Bello reiterates zero tolerance for criminal activities

The 21 victims kidnapped along the Ajaokuta-Itobe road in Kogi State, on Thursday, have been rescued, within 48 hours, by a joint team of security operatives, comprising personnel of the Nigerian Police Force, Civil Defence and local vigilantes.

The victims, predominantly travelers, had been whisked away to an unknown destination within the dense forest around the Ajaokuta Local Government Area of Kogi State.

Upon receiving report of this distressing incident, His Excellency, Yahaya Bello, CON, the Governor of Kogi State, promptly issued directives to both security agencies and local vigilantes to embark on immediate actions that will lead to the freedom of the captives. He said the perpetrators of this reprehensible act must also be fished out.

This directive underscored Governor Bello’s unwavering commitment to the safety and well-being of the citizens/residents under his charge.

The determined efforts of the combined security forces yielded results within 48 hours, leading to successful release of the 21 captives.

Furthermore, the operation led to the apprehension of some of the kidnappers while those still at large are being trailed.

Expressing his relief and satisfaction at the positive outcome of the operation, Governor Yahaya Bello commended the security operatives for their rapid and effective response. The governor emphasized the paramount importance of maintaining peace and security within Kogi State, reiterating his administration’s steadfast commitment to leaving no stone unturned in its relentless pursuit of keeping Kogi as one of the safest states in the country.

Governor Bello, while commending the security agencies in the state, reiterated his government’s commitment and collaborative efforts in the ongoing battle against criminal elements.

He seized the opportunity to issue a stern warning to those with nefarious intentions and warned criminals against migrating to Kogi for illicit activities.

The Governor unequivocally declared Kogi as a no-go area for all forms of criminalities, making it clear that his administration would spare no effort in safeguarding the peace and security of the state.

The successful rescue operation stands as a testament to the coordinated and decisive efforts of the security apparatus in Kogi State under the guidance of Governor Yahaya Bello.

The unwavering commitment to the safety of citizens, coupled with a resolute stance against criminal elements, reflects the dedication of the administration to creating an environment where residents can live without fear.