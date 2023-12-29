Killings: Police begin special operation in Plateau

The Inspector-General of Police (IG), Mr Kayode Egbetokun, said that the police have commenced special operations to tackle security challenges currently confronting Plateau.

He disclosed this when he paid a condolence visit to the state governor Caleb Mutfwang on Friday in Jos.

Egbetokun said he had directed the Deputy Inspector-General (DIG), in charge of zone 4, to relocate to Plateau.

”We have commenced a special operation in this state, and I have directed the DIG in charge of zone 4 to relocate to Plateau.

”We are committed to ending this circle of violence in Plateau, and we call on communities not to be collaborators in this evil act.

”Citizens should rather cooperate with the police and other security agencies, so we can deal with these criminals once and for all,” he said

Responding, Mutfwang commended the police and other security agencies for their efforts toward restoring lasting peace to the state.

He, however, called on the security agencies to fish out the perpetrators and be made to face the law, insisting that such move would serve as deterrent to others.

”I want to thank President Bola Tinubu for sending the delegation led by the Vice-President Kashim Shettima to the state.

”It is a clear demonstration of the political will to deal with the situation once and for all.

”I also commend the security chiefs for demonstrating the commitment to end this killings.

”But, we urge the security agencies to arrest and prosecute those behind this heinous act, that’s the only way the people will know that justice is served,” he said.

The governor expressed his readiness to work with the police and other security agencies to stem the tide of insecurity in the state.