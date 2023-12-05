‘Killers of the Flower Moon’ released for streaming

After being shown in theaters in October, Killers of the Flower Moon is now formally available on digital platforms.

Killers of the Flower Moon, directed by Martin Scorcese, depicts the true account of the Reign of Terror, a string of heinous killings of Osage Nation members—who, at the time, were the richest people in the world per capita—during the 1920s. The same-titled nonfiction book by David Grann, published in 2017, is also the basis for the image.

A White man named Ernest Buckhart, portrayed by breakout star Lily Gladstone, travels to Oklahoma to marry a wealthy Osage woman named Mollie. Leonardo DiCaprio plays Buckhart in this film. “She had a good relationship with Leo,” Scorsese stated about the actress at a news conference.

In the movie, Robert De Niro’s rich cattle rancher William K. Hale, played by DiCaprio, comes up with a scheme to assassinate Mollie’s family members in order to obtain her oil rights.

In really, it made little difference who did it. “I wanted to expose the people who weren’t involved,” Scorsese stated at the press conference. He chose to go in a different direction from the novel the movie was based on in order to keep the picture from playing like your average murder mystery.

The film won Best Film of 2023 and Best Actress for Lily Gladstone from the New York Film Critics Circle.

Tantoo Cardinal, Cara Jade Myers, Jesse Plemons, JaNae Collins, and Jillian Dion are among the other actors who feature in the movie.

