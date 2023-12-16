Khale eyes Olamide, Davido’s record labels

OKORO DEBORAH CHIGOZIE, edited by Benjamin Njoku

Khale, the rising South-African based- Nigerian music star has expressed his desire to join the record labels of Olamide and Davido, two of the most influential and successful artists in the Nigerian music scene.

The artist, who is known for his dynamic Afrobeat sounds and lyrics, also shared his vision of collaborating with Sony Music, the global music giant.

Fans are, however, wondering if he has what it takes to make it to realize his ambition.

But in chat with our reporter, Khale expressed optimism in making it big in the country’s music scene, adding that he admires Olamide, the rap legend and founder of YBNL Nation as he wants to join his label.

He also said that Olamide’s influence and musical craftsmanship inspired him to establish a strong local connection within the Nigerian music scene. His desire is to work hard on his artistic growth, confidence, and persistence to overcome the industry hurdles.

Another record label that Khale is eager to join is Davido’s DMW, which he sees as an opportunity to immerse himself in an environment that harmonizes with his artistic aspirations.

He praised Davido’s musical style and industry presence, saying ‘I would love to work with him and learn from him.”

Olamide and Davido are very selective and demanding when it comes to signing new artists. They expect nothing but the best from their protégés. Currently, they have several artists under their labels who are highly competitive, which might put Khale in a tough spot.